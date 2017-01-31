RIDOT Accepting Proposals for New Pawtucket Commuter Rail Station

The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) is accepting proposals to design and build Rhode Island’s newest commuter rail station, located close to the Pawtucket-Central Falls line.

The cost of the project is $40 million and will be fined through Rhode Island’s Congressional Delegation to secure $13.1 million through the federal Transportation Investment Generating Economic Recovery grant program.

"We look forward to putting shovels in the ground and Rhode Islanders to work by the end of this year building the Pawtucket-Central Falls Commuter Rail Station. The creation of this new, regional transit hub will strengthen public transit in Rhode Island and support economic growth in these two cities,” said Governor Gina Raimondo.

The Station

The new Pawtucket-Central Falls Commuter Rail Station would serve a built-in ridership that lacks transit choices, with many area residents needing to drive to nearby commuter rail stations in Attleboro and South Attleboro, Massachusetts.

The station will be located near the intersection of Pine Street and Goff Avenue in Pawtucket. It will included dedicated platforms for northbound and southbound service, connected by a pedestrian bridge overpass, ramps and stairs. To increase transit connectivity, a future Rhode Island Public Transit Authority bus hub will be built separately through a $7 million Federal Transit Administration grant.

"I'm excited to take this important next step to begin the development of the train station. As RIDOT seeks bids, Pawtucket and Central Falls continue to work together to position the train station district to be a transportation and business hub,” said Pawtucket Mayor Donald Grebien.

RIDOT expects to award a design-build contract in early summer. The station is expected to be open in late 2019.

