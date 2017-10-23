RI Ranked Among Most Energy Efficient States in U.S.

Rhode Island is the fourth most auto energy efficient state in the U.S. and overall the 6th most energy efficient state in the U.S., according to a recent completed study.

Rhode Island also ranks 11th in the country for home energy efficiency, according to a recent study completed by WalletHub.

“According to the U.S. Department of Energy, the average U.S. family spends at least $2,000 per year on utilities, with heating and cooling of spaces alone accounting for more than half the bill. In 2016, the average consumer spent another $1,900 on motor fuel and oil, though that figure represents a decline in recent years,” said WalletHub.

The Rankings

Rhode Island is ranked directly behind Minnesota and Massachusetts, who rank fourth and fifth respectively.

Rhode Island is ranked ahead of California and Wisconsin, who rank seventh and eighth respectively.

New York is ranked as the most energy-efficient state, while South Carolina is ranked as the least.

According to WalletHub, Alaska and Hawaii were left out due to data limitations.

See the Rankings in the Map Below

The Method

In order to determine which states are doing more with less energy, WalletHub’s analysts compared 48 states across two key dimensions, “Home Energy Efficiency” and “Auto Energy Efficiency.” They obtained the former by calculating the ratio of total residential energy consumption to annual degree days.

For the latter, they divided the annual vehicle miles driven by gallons of gasoline consumed to determine vehicle-fuel efficiency and measured annual vehicle miles driven per capita to determine transportation efficiency.

Each dimension was weighted proportionally to reflect national consumption patterns and graded on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 representing optimal energy efficiency.

Lastly, they calculated the total score for each state and used the resulting scores to rank-order our sample.

Home Energy Efficiency – Total Points: 50

Home Energy Efficiency = Total Residential Energy Consumption per Capita / Annual Degree Days

Auto Energy Efficiency – Total Points: 50

Vehicle-Fuel Efficiency = Annual Vehicle Miles Driven / Gallons of Gasoline Consumed

Transportation Efficiency = Annual Vehicle Miles Driven per Capita

Related Slideshow: 24 Ways to Go Green This Fall - 2017

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.