RI Ranked 2nd Least Hardest Working State in U.S.

Rhode Island is one of the least hardest working states in the country.

According to a recent study completed by WalletHub displaying the hardest working states, Rhode Island is the second least hardest working state in the U.S. ahead of only Michigan.

“Americans are hard workers, putting in an average of 1,783 hours per year, according to the World Economic Forum. That’s about 300 hours per year more than Germans work, but about 450 less than Mexicans do,” said WalletHub.

RI’s Rankings

46th Best - Direct Work Factors

Direct Work Factors 45th Best - Indirect Work Factors

Indirect Work Factors T - 48th - Lowest Average Workweek Hours

Lowest Average Workweek Hours T - 2nd - Lowest Idle Youth Rate

Lowest Idle Youth Rate T - 48th - Lowest Annual Volunteer Hours per Resident

- Lowest Annual Volunteer Hours per Resident 50th - Highest Average Leisure Time Spent per Day

The Rankings

Rhode Island is ranked behind New Mexico and West Virginia, who rank 47th and 48th respectively.

RI is ranked ahead of only Michigan, who ranks 50th.

Alaska is ranked as the hardest working state in the country.

See the full rankings below

The Method

In order to determine where the hardest-working Americans live, WalletHub compared the 50 states across two key dimensions: “Direct Work Factors” and “Indirect Work Factors.”

They evaluated those dimensions using ten key metrics. Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 representing the “hardest-working.”

They then determined each state’s weighted average across all metrics to calculate its overall score and used the resulting scores to rank-order our sample.

Direct Work Factors – Total Points: 80

Average Workweek Hours: Triple Weight (~36.92 Points)

Employment Rate: Full Weight (~12.31 Points)

Share of Households where No Adults Work: Full Weight (~12.31 Points)

Share of Workers Leaving Vacation Time Unused: Half Weight (~6.15 Points)

Share of Engaged Workers: Half Weight (~6.15 Points)

Idle Youth (16-24) Rate: Half Weight (~6.15 Points)

Indirect Work Factors – Total Points: 20

Average Commute Time: Full Weight (~5.00 Points)

Share of Workers with Multiple Jobs: Full Weight (~5.00 Points)

Annual Volunteer Hours per Resident: Full Weight (~5.00 Points)

Average Leisure Time Spent per Day: Full Weight (~5.00 Points)

