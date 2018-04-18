RI Ranked 10th Greenest State in U.S.

Rhode Island is one of the greenest states in the country.

According to a recent study, Rhode Island is the 10th greenest state in the U.S., but the fifth greenest state in New England.

“In the past year, the U.S. has seen an especially devastating amount of natural disasters. According to National Geographic, 17 storms caused an estimated $200 billion in property damage. Hurricane Maria, for example, left Puerto Rico without power for months and severely hurt the territory’s economy. Experts attribute the high number of hurricanes to unusually warm Atlantic waters, so it’s possible that living more sustainably and using greener energy sources could prevent us from having quite as bad hurricane seasons in the future,” said WalletHub.

RI’s Rankings

20th Best – Air Quality

11th Best – Water Quality

2nd Best – Energy Consumption per Capita

3rd Best – Gasoline Consumption (in Gallons) per Capita

1st – Nitrous-Oxide Emissions per Capita

The Rankings

Rhode Island ranks behind New Hampshire and California, who rank eighth and ninth respectively.

Rhode Island ranks ahead of Maine and Nevada, who rank 11th and 12th respectively.

Vermont is ranked as the greenest state in the U.S., while West Virginia is ranked last.

See the full rankings in the map below

The Method

In order to determine the greenest states, WalletHub compared the 50 states across three key dimensions: 1) Environmental Quality, 2) Eco-Friendly Behaviors and 3) Climate-Change Contributions.

They evaluated those dimensions using 23 relevant metrics. Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 representing the highest level of eco-friendliness.

They then determined each state’s weighted average across all metrics to calculate its total score and used the resulting scores to rank-order our sample.

Environmental Quality – Total Points: 35

Total Municipal Solid Waste per Capita: Full Weight (~7.00 Points)

Air Quality: Full Weight (~7.00 Points)

Water Quality: Full Weight (~7.00 Points)

Soil Quality: Full Weight (~7.00 Points)

Energy-Efficiency Score: Full Weight (~7.00 Points)

Eco-Friendly Behaviors – Total Points: 35

Green Buildings per Capita: Full Weight (~2.50 Points)

Total Capacity of Solar PV Systems Installed per Household: Full Weight (~2.50 Points)

Share of Renewable Energy Consumption: Full Weight (~2.50 Points)

Energy Consumption per Capita: Full Weight (~2.50 Points)

Gasoline Consumption (in Gallons) per Capita: Full Weight (~2.50 Points)

Daily Water Consumption per Capita: Full Weight (~2.50 Points)

Share of “Smart” Electricity Meters: Full Weight (~2.50 Points)

Alternative-Fuel Vehicles per Capita: Full Weight (~2.50 Points)

Alternative-Fuel Stations per Capita: Full Weight (~2.50 Points)

Green Transportation: Full Weight (~2.50 Points)

Average Commute Time by Car: Full Weight (~2.50 Points)

Share of Recycled Municipal Solid Waste: Full Weight (~2.50 Points)

Certified Organic Farms per Capita: Full Weight (~2.50 Points)

Corporate Clean Energy Procurement Index Score: Full Weight (~2.50 Points)

Climate-Change Contributions – Total Points: 30

Carbon-Dioxide Emissions per Capita: Full Weight (~7.50 Points)

Methane Emissions per Capita: Full Weight (~7.50 Points)

Nitrous-Oxide Emissions per Capita: Full Weight (~7.50 Points)

Fluorinated Greenhouse-Gas Emissions per Capita: Full Weight (~7.50 Points)

