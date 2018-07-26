RI Health & Educational Building Corp. Names Mooers Executive Director

The Board of Directors of the Rhode Island Health and Educational Building Corporation (RIHEBC) named Kimberly Mooers as the new Executive Director of the corporation.

“I’ve spent most of my career helping municipalities and non-profit institutions meet their financing needs, and I’m excited to join RIHEBC, an organization with over 50 years of history serving Rhode Island cities, towns, school districts, and non-profit colleges, universities, and hospitals. This is a particularly exciting time to be joining RIHEBC as Rhode Island ramps up its financing for the repair and construction of school facilities across the state. I look forward to working on this initiative and to continuing RIHEBC’s role as a trusted provider of bond financing and technical expertise to the state’s municipalities and non-profit health and education institutions,” said Mooers.

She will succeed Robert Donovan, who will be retiring at the end of the year after serving as Executive Director for the past 25 years.

“After an extensive national search, the Board is very pleased to welcome Kimberly Mooers as RIHEBC’s new Executive Director. Her more than 25 years of experience in public finance will ensure the continued success of RIHEBC’s mission to finance construction projects sponsored by Rhode Island municipalities and by the state’s non-profit health and educational institutions. Kim will be joining RIHEBC at a time when our Public School Financing Program will be expanding, and her experience will greatly aid the efforts of the state and its municipalities to improve Rhode Island’s public school facilities,” said Board Chair Joseph Dewhirst.

Mooers will begin as Executive Director on August 8, at which time Robert Donovan will become Senior Advisor to RIHEBC in order to ensure a smooth transition.

About Mooers

Mooers most recently served as the Senior Vice President, Manager, and Principal at UniBank Fiscal Advisory Services, Inc. in Whitinsville, Massachusetts.

She previously held senior positions at MassDevelopment and the Massachusetts Health and Educational Facilities Authority.

In addition, Mooers has extensive experience within the region as a senior investment banker at various national banks and broker-dealers. Past clients have included municipalities, educational institutions, community health centers, and human service providers.

She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Northwestern University, a MBA from Boston College, and is a Series 50 licensed Municipal Advisor Representative.

