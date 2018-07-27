RI Can Become a Welcoming Home for Blockchain, Says RI Commerce Secretary Pryor

Rhode Island Commerce Secretary Stefan Pryor spoke with GoLocal following the morning session of the 2018 Rhode Island Blockchain Summit -- and spoke to how he sees the state embracing the emerging technology.

"First of all, it's a phenomenal gathering," said Pryor. "I want to thank all involved for making it happen. We have businesses and representatives from around the world -- with just a couple weeks notice -- because they believe Providence and Rhode Island is on the move."

Pryor spoke to the role he sees that blockchain -- digital ledger in which transactions made in bitcoin or another cryptocurrency are recorded chronologically and publicly -- could play in Rhode Island.

"Blockchain, many would argue, has a key role in the future of industry and more broadly in society," said Pryor. "Blockchain systems have an impact on currency and commerce in ways that are profound -- we're talking concretely about how Rhode Island can become a welcoming home for blockchain."

"We have the Governor and Speaker here -- we also have the very regulators who would be involved with creating the environment in a more refined and sophisticated and evolved way -- for blockchain and currency initiatives such as Bitcoin and other efforts," said Pryor. "We're talking about what is the regulatory environment that would make the most sense receiving input from the very entrepreneurs, investors and ventures that would want to exist in that environment."

The event was hosted by G Media, Alchemist, Paolino Properties, and GoLocalProv in conjunction with RI Commerce Corporation.

Related Slideshow: Some of the Most Interesting GoLocal LIVE Interviews—The First 1,000

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.