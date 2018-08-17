RI Commerce Hosts Food Sector Supply RI Networking Event

The Rhode Island Commerce Corporation hosted a Supply RI networking event for the food sector of the state.

The event took place at culinary incubator Hope & Main in Warren and was attended by 40 local suppliers.

“This program is designed to position small and local businesses for success in forging vendor relationships with the larger institutions and corporations of our state. One of our focuses is strengthening the Supply RI ecosystem within Rhode Island's important and vibrant food sector. It's estimated that, if anchor institutions shifted just two percent of their contracts to small businesses based in Rhode Island, it could add more than $50 million to the state's economy each year and create hundreds of new jobs,” said Rhode Island Secretary of Commerce Stefan Pryor.

The event was held August 9.

Supply RI

Supply RI is an initiative started this year by the Raimondo Administration to help Rhode Island’s largest employers use their spending power to support local businesses.

The afternoon consisted of a tabletop trade show, where food businesses sampled products grown or processed in Rhode Island. This was followed by a networking session between suppliers and R.I.-based buyers.

The event included a speaking program featuring Secretary of Commerce Stefan Pryor and Sue Anderbois, Rhode Island Director of Food Strategy.

