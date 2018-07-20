RI Adds 2,500 Jobs in June

Rhode Island added 2,500 jobs in June, according to the RI Department of Labor and Training.

This marks the third straight month in which the state has added jobs.

RI added 1,200 jobs in May and 900 jobs in April.

RI-Based Jobs

The estimated nonfarm payroll in Rhode Island totaled 502,400, up 2,500 jobs from the May employment level of 499,900.

The number of employed RI residents was 536,800, an increase of 1,600 from the May number of 535,200.

Since June of 2017, the number of employed RI residents was up 7,100.

Unemployment Drops

While jobs increased, the unemployment rate dropped to 4.3%.

The number of unemployed RI residents was 24,000, down 800 from May.

Since June of 20187, the number of unemployed decreased by 300.

Across the country, the U.S. unemployment rate was 4.0 percent in June of 2018, up two-tenths of a percentage point from last month and down three-tenths of a percentage point fro last year.

