Rhode Island’s Emerging Leaders — Carlon Howard

Where is Rhode Island going and who is going to take us there? Well, United Way of Rhode Island and GoLocalProv have teamed up in identifying some of the emerging leaders in Rhode Island and asking them questions about leadership and the pathway to a better future in Rhode Island.

Meet: Carlon Howard

Title/Employer: Co-Director, Breakthrough Providence

Age: 27

1. Who has been your most important mentor and why?

Each one of my mentors has been important to me for different reasons. One mentor in particular, Osvaldo “OJ” Marti, was instrumental in my decision to stay in Rhode Island and pursue a career in education. I moved to Rhode Island a little more than 5 years ago to serve the Providence community as a City Year AmeriCorps member. Originally, my plan was to complete a service year and then enter law school. During the second half of my service year, I met OJ and he extended an invitation for us to meet one-on-one. During our meeting, he not only sold me on the idea of teaching, but also on the idea of building a career in Rhode Island. OJ has built an impressive résumé in our state and has been an inspirational figure for me. The greatest lesson I’ve learned from him is the importance of male leaders of color contributing to the educational success of our most underserved communities.

2. As an emerging leader, what have you learned from success and failure?

I’ve learned to fail fast and fail often, and to constantly reflect upon my performance as a way to influence my practice. Throughout the years, I’ve experienced just as many failures as successes to the point where both are normalized in my life. Growing up, I played a variety of sports and was able to receive and benefit from real-time feedback regularly. In addition to this, milestones were naturally built into our schedules and routines (e.g. competitive matches and games). In the professional work, however, this tends not to be the case. In fact, failure is often discouraged and a very limited feedback loop usually exists. I try to constantly celebrate successes and openly and freely admit failure. Doing so pushes me to find ways to improve.

3. What provides the most satisfaction about the work you do each day?

I get the most satisfaction from knowing that I have the opportunity to serve others on a daily basis. I enjoy adding value to the lives of other people.

4. How are you helping to move Rhode Island forward?

Over the past couple of years, I’ve had the privilege to work with some amazing people invested in improving the educational outcomes of our most underserved populations. As we progress as a state, it is imperative that we improve the life outcomes of historically marginalized communities in an effort to strengthen our economy and eliminate institutional barriers to success. In recent years, I’ve worked heavily with EduLeaders of Color R.I. and Breakthrough Providence to expand educational opportunities for our students and to build a coalition of support dedicated to the development of the next generation of leaders, thinkers, and doers. I’m actively working on efforts to recruit, develop, and retain educators committed to promoting equity and diversity in education. In 2014, a majority of students entering U.S. public schools were of African-American, Hispanic, Asian, and Native American descent – a monumental first in U.S. history. As our student population grows more diverse, teachers must be prepared to work with students from a wide variety of backgrounds. A recent study found that a large proportion of teachers desire to integrate students’ identities and backgrounds into the work they do. They, however, feel grossly ill prepared to undertake such a complex task. With Breakthrough Providence, we’re literally cultivating future leaders and educators, and equipping them with the necessary tools and skills they need to be successful in a diverse society. With EduLeaders of Color R.I., we’re critically examining how to improve education through collective efforts that center on the experiences of persons of African-American, Hispanic, Asian, and Native American descent.

Most enjoyable hobby or pastime: Self-Development

Favorite place in Rhode Island: Roger Williams Park

Most influential book read: The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People, by Stephen R. Covey

Something about you that people may be surprised to learn: I grew up in a small rural town in Georgia where my family was heavily involved in a local Baptist church. Within our church, music played a large role and we were always cultivating musicians to play during our Sunday services. Given this, my mother signed me up for piano classes when I was 10, and I began playing percussion instruments when I was 11. Since then, and throughout a large portion of my life, I have played multiple instruments in churches across Georgia and even had the opportunity to play piano in a few Miss Georgia beauty pageants. I still play the piano from time-to-time, but haven’t engaged in a serious jam session in a while – which is something I need to change.

