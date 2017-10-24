Rhode Island Ranked Among Least Friendly States for Small Businesses
Tuesday, October 24, 2017
According to a survey conducted by Thumbtack, Rhode Island receives a D+ for overall friendliness.
“The large amount of regulations in my area micro-manage business,” a plumber in Rhode Island is quoted as saying to Thumbtack.
“Once you obtain the trade licenses, it’s easy to start a business. However, it has not been easy to solicit work. Customers do not want to spend a lot of money. So, big projects get done in small pieces, if at all,” a Rhode Island electrician told Thumbtack.
Rhode Island’s Low Grades
Rhode Island received a D+ overall, but the state’s grades across the board were low.
See the Grades Below:
- D: Ease of Starting a Business
- A-: East of Hiring
- F: Regulations
- B-: Health & Safety
- F: Employment, Labor & Hiring
- C-: Tax Code
- C-: Licensing
- D+: Environmental
- C-: Zoning
- B-: Training & Networking Programs
- D+: Government Websites
The Survey
Started in 2012, the Thumbtack Small Business Friendliness Survey is the largest continuous study of small business owners’ perceptions of government policy in the U.S.
“Since 2012, the Thumbtack Small Business Friendliness Survey has surveyed thousands of entrepreneurs on the state and local public policies that affect their ability to start, operate, and grow a business. It is the largest continuous study of small business perceptions of government policy in the United States,” said Thumbtack.
The 2017 survey polled over 13,000 small business owner-operators from across the country on their policy preferences and evaluations of their state and local governments.
Related Slideshow: 25 Ways to Support Small Businesses in RI
Grab a Snack
The Bagel Gourmet
222 Richmond st. Providence R.I.
The Bagel Gourmet begins everyday at 2:30 a.m. water boiling and then baking fresh bagels for the city.
Come in and grab some bagels with your favorite spreads and toppings or try one of their breakfast sandwiches to go.
Shop for Dad
Comedy Connection
39 Warren Ave, East Providence, RI
Not sure what to get dad for the holidays?
Go out together and be entertained at East Providence’s Comedy Connection where local and international acts like Norm MacDonald, DL Hughey, and Carlos Mencia are currently set to perform!
Shop for Mom
Queen of Hearts
222 Westminster St, Providence, R
Don’t know what to buy mom this year?
Head into Queen of Hearts on Westminster Street.
Their staff can help you choose the perfect gift for mom from their selection of apparel, jewelry and accessories that will keep her looking fashionable all season long!
Photo: Queen of Hearts
Shop for Someone Special
AC Jewelers
180 Pleasant View Ave, Smithfield, RI
Get that special person in your life a gift to remember this holiday.
AC Jewelers can create custom wedding bands, engagement rings and even has a selection of pre-owned Rolex’s and other fine jewelry to suit any taste.
Photo: AC Jewelers
Shop for a Difficult Buy
Emerging Energy Acupuncture
14 Imperial Place, Providence, RI
Do you have someone on your list that is very hard to buy a gift for?
Try giving them a different type of relaxing experience with Emerging Energy Acupuncture they offer acupuncture, massage, and herbology services to sooth the body and the mind.
Take a Break
Symposium Books
240 Westminister St., Providence, RI
Take a break from your Christmas list and head over to Symposium Books!
They have a wide selection of art, philosophy, fiction, and even a graphic novel section to spark your curiosity.
Grab Some More Lunch
Luigi’s Restaurant & Gourmet Express
1357 Hartford Ave, Johnston, RI
In a rush? Luigi’s Restaurant & Gourmet Express offers authentic Italian Cuisine that is already prepared and ready to eat at your request!
Sit in or take your meal on the go.
Photo: Luigi's Restaurant and Gourmet Express
Even More Lunch!
Tong D Restaurant
156 County Rd, Barrington, RI
If you’ve got a hearty appetite and love Thai food try Tong D Restaurant for lunch during your shopping excursions.
Tong D has an amazing selection of spicy curry, savory rice, and delicious noodle dishes and even offers vegan selections.
Do Something Creative
Perfect Paint Party
289 Cowesett Ave., West Warwick, RI
Drop into Perfect Paint Party in Warwick to schedule your next group outing.
They also have open paint days and paint parties for kids so the whole family can get creative this holiday season!
Participate in and Event
Hope Street Celebration
Hope St., Providence, RI
The Hope Street Merchant’s Association will be hosting Eat! Shop! Play! all Small Business Saturday.
Enjoy local fare from food trucks, while you shop at their eclectic storefronts and enjoy discounts and special deals all Saturday! Don’t miss out!
Photo: Hope St. Merchant's Association
Get Some Retail Therapy
Clover
233 Westminster St., Providence, RI
Clover carries sophisticated clothes for men and women.
Get your hands on some designer fashions - after all you deserve to do some shopping for yourself too!
Photo: Clover
Get Ready for a Night Out
Spa Thayer
9 Pier Market Pl, Narragansett, RI
Spa Thayer will have a special on gift certificates: buy one gift certificate and get one 50% off any combination of services.
Don’t forget to book yourself and appointment this Saturday to freshen up after a long holiday weekend, and enjoy 10% off in spa credit.
Photo: Spa Thayer
Grab Yourself a Treat
Sweenor’s Chocolates
21 Charles St., Wakefield, RI
Get some retail therapy at Sweenor’s Chocolates and take home a treat for yourself, and your loved ones - but mostly yourself.
Choose from their assorted boxed chocolates, fudges and sugar-free candies.
Photo: Sweenor's Chocolates
Improve Your Space
Mello’s Farm and Flowers Center
444 Boyds Ln.,Portsmouth, RI
Grab some fresh blooms this holiday from Mello’s Farm and Flowers Center.
The family owned and operated business also offers poinsettias, trees, and wreaths to decorate your home with this holiday.
Photo: Mello's Farm and Flowers Center
Out With the Old
Second Helpings
32 Gooding Avenue, Bristol, RI
Replace some gently used items around your home and get money back to replace them at Second Helpings.
The consignment shop also has plenty of furniture and stylish home goods to revitalize your space.
Photo: Second Helpings
Gear Up
Second Time Around Sports
328 Atwood Ave - Cranston RI
Second Time Around Sports has plenty of new and gently used sports gear for the athlete in your family.
They also offer special deals on ski and snowboard goods in store - perfect for winter sports during their race to black Friday event which extends to November 27.
Solve a Problem
Bad Dog Tools
24 Broadcommon Rd., Bristol, RI
Bad Dog Tools’ staff can help you find the right tools for the job.
Replace your old drill bits, saw mills and more so you can get back to work on your home improvement project.
Don't Forget Fido
Pet Foods Plus
30 Gooding Ave., Bristol, RI
Pet Foods Plus has a wealth of accessories and new foods and treats to keep Fido happy this winter.
Don’t forget your best friend while out on your holiday shopping spree!
Grab a Drink
The Eddy
95 Eddy St, Providence, RI
The Eddy is one of the coolest places to grab a cocktail before you make your rounds for the weekend.
Enjoy a signature creation like their “Orange Julius Caesar”, “Solera Flare” or “Up All Night…” cocktails made fresh and don’t forget to grab a bar snack!
Photo: The Eddy
Enjoy a Show
Avon Cinema
260 Thayer St, Providence, RI
The Avon Cinema will be playing new independent and foreign films in an intimate atmosphere.
Find out what’s playing soon and don’t forget your popcorn!
Buy Cool Memorabilia
The Time Capsule
537 Pontiac Ave, Cranston
Comics, records, toys, video games and more, The Time Capsule in Cranston is a great place for holiday shopping during Small Business Saturday.
The Time Capsule opens at 11 a.m. on Saturday.
Bar Hop
The Dorrance
60 Dorrance St, Providence, RI
The Dorrance has an ever-changing cocktail menu and is just a stone’s throw away from other bars like G Pub, Circe, and Congress.
The Dorrance is the perfect spot to start the night right and grab some seriously tasty bar food like their Rhody Calamari, and Duck Confit and Pumpkin.
Photo: The Dorrance
Pick up New Music
What Cheer Records
180 Angell St, Providence
Need som new music to listen to? Maybe you want to go back in time and pick up some oldies but goodies.
What Cheer Records has it all and is a great place for the music lover in the family.
Related Articles
- Rhode Island SBA Announces 2015 Small Business Week Award Winners
- Smart Benefits: Fines Now In Effect for Small Business Health Plan Reimbursements
- SBA is Accepting Nominations for 2016 Small Business Week Awards
- Smart Benefits: Small Businesses Remain Those with 50 or Less Employees
- Smart Benefits: Fines for Small Business Premium Reimbursement Delayed
- RI Small Business Owners Learning New Emergency Leave Program
- Providence Still Failing, Ranked 2nd Worst City in the Country for Small Business
- Small Business Association to Provide Winter Weather Tips Via Webinar
- Guest MINDSETTER™ Rep. Ruggiero: A ‘Victory Day’ For RI Taxpayers & Small Businesses
- Smart Benefits: Small Businesses May Hold the Key to Employee Happiness
- RI Federation of Republican Woman, Rep Morgan to Host Small Business Forum
- RI Needs to Support its Small Businesses Better, Says Flath, CEO of eNow
- Smart Benefits: Small Businesses Beware of Proper Worker Classification