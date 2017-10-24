Rhode Island Ranked Among Least Friendly States for Small Businesses

Rhode Island is one of the least friendly states for small businesses in the U.S.

According to a survey conducted by Thumbtack, Rhode Island receives a D+ for overall friendliness.

“The large amount of regulations in my area micro-manage business,” a plumber in Rhode Island is quoted as saying to Thumbtack.

“Once you obtain the trade licenses, it’s easy to start a business. However, it has not been easy to solicit work. Customers do not want to spend a lot of money. So, big projects get done in small pieces, if at all,” a Rhode Island electrician told Thumbtack.

Rhode Island’s Low Grades

Rhode Island received a D+ overall, but the state’s grades across the board were low.

See the Grades Below:

D: Ease of Starting a Business

Ease of Starting a Business A-: East of Hiring

East of Hiring F: Regulations

Regulations B-: Health & Safety

Health & Safety F: Employment, Labor & Hiring

Employment, Labor & Hiring C-: Tax Code

Tax Code C-: Licensing

Licensing D+: Environmental

Environmental C-: Zoning

Zoning B-: Training & Networking Programs

Training & Networking Programs D+: Government Websites

The Survey

Started in 2012, the Thumbtack Small Business Friendliness Survey is the largest continuous study of small business owners’ perceptions of government policy in the U.S.

“Since 2012, the Thumbtack Small Business Friendliness Survey has surveyed thousands of entrepreneurs on the state and local public policies that affect their ability to start, operate, and grow a business. It is the largest continuous study of small business perceptions of government policy in the United States,” said Thumbtack.

The 2017 survey polled over 13,000 small business owner-operators from across the country on their policy preferences and evaluations of their state and local governments.

