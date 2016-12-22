Rhode Island Company Reinvents the Lacrosse Stick
Thursday, December 22, 2016
Lincoln-based Hero Lacrosse, LLC announced this week that it will offer an industry first in lacrosse equipment; The Phenix M1, a pre-molded soft lacrosse stick pocket made of strong, non-woven material that eliminates the pocket break-in period.
It’s designed specifically for entry to intermediate level players. Targeting specific ball handling skills in youth and coaching circles, the new “superpocket” is truly plug and play.
Andrew Szurley, a top graphic designer and successful lacrosse coach and player is one of the founders of Hero and the developer of the new technology and product. Lacrosse is one of the fastest growing sports in America.
“It comes down to time spent with a ball in the pocket and skills needed to string a stick. Most kids don’t have the knowledge or time to develop their own unique one. Eliminating the break-in period and stringing voodoo required makes for a lot more fun for new and less experienced players as Phenix M1 significantly shortens the learning curve,” said Szurley.
The Hero designed product’s pockets do not require a throw string, but are strung with a single long or three smaller sidewall strings, included in the purchase.
At launch, the Superpocket will be offered in one profile; the Mid shape in Translucent Hero Orange. And, it will retail at $40.00. The pockets are UV, weather resistant, lightweight and customizable.
The company is launching the product through online sales this spring.
Hero expects its product will enhance the way the sport is adopted across the US.
About Hero Lacrosse, LLC
Hero Lacrosse was started in Lincoln, RI in 2012. Their focus and mission is clear; To grow the sport with thoughtfully designed products that help kids be athletes first. Owners Andrew Szurley and Van Hiles have over forty years combined experience in design, engineering and athletics.
Products are designed and manufactured in North America. Across their line, Hero Lacrosse works to generates positive results that keep athletes playing longer, and with confidence.
