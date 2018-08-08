Residential Properties Adds Sweeney

Residential Properties Ltd. (RPL) has announced the addition of Michael Sweeney as a sales associate in the Providence office.

Sweeney will join sales associate Kira Greene to form the Greene/Sweeney team.

“I am thrilled to announce the new partnership of Kira Greene and Michael Sweeney. Individually, each is an extraordinary real estate professional. Together, they will bring their expertise, experience, and energy to another of Residential Properties Ltd.’s successful partnerships,” said RPL President and CEO Sally Lapides.

Sweeney added, “One of the biggest reasons I chose to come to Residential Properties was the fact that I knew I was going to be starting something unique, fresh and brilliant when it came to teaming with an agent I respect and admire. Kira has been someone I have loved working with, someone who’s approach to representing her clients has inspired me to be a better agent, and someone who’s work ethic is unparalleled - which is something I admire very much.”

About Sweeney

Sweeney got his first real estate itch at the young age of 11 years old when he accompanied his mother and father to an open house.

After attending Wheeler School and La Salle Academy, Sweeney went on to graduate from the University of Rhode Island.

Following three years of working in New York, he made the decision to return to Rhode Island and follow his passion for real estate full-time.

This past year, he exceeded $10 million in sales, earning the 2017 Circle of Sales Excellence Gold Award.

About Greene

Greene moved to Providence in 1997.

Her professional background in advertising, interactive marketing and sales, and client account management allowed her to make a successful transition into real estate.

Today, she has earned numerous awards and honors, compiling over $20 million in sales last year while earning the 2017 Circle of Sales Excellence Platinum Award and being named to Real Trends’ list of “America’s Best Real Estate Professionals.”

