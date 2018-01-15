Rep. Shanley Introduces Bill Giving More Protections to Internet Users in RI
Monday, January 15, 2018
The Right-to-Know Data Transparency and Privacy Protection Act would protect Rhode Islanders from disclosure of personally identifiable information through the internet by users of commercial websites or online services.
“It’s more than a little troubling to see that our internet privacy rights may be eroding at the federal level. This legislation would protect the privacy of Rhode Islanders and give the attorney general the power to seek an enforcement action against operators who do not comply with the law. The right to privacy is something that is clearly woven into the tapestry of the U.S. Constitution. We must recognize the importance of providing consumers with transparency about how their personal information, especially information relating to their children, is shared by businesses,” said Shanley.
The Legislation
According to the legislation, businesses are now collecting personal information and sharing and selling it in ways not contemplated or properly covered by current state and federal law. Some websites are installing tracking tools that record when consumers visit web pages, and sending very personal information, such as age, gender, race, income, health concerns, religion and recent purchases to third-party marketers and data brokers.
The bill would require an operator of a commercial website that collects personal information through the internet to identify all categories of personal information that the operator collects, identify all categories of third-party persons or entities with whom the operator may disclose that information, and provide a description of a customer’s rights.
“People need to know that their information is being collected and shared with third parties so they can take whatever steps are necessary to protect their privacy, their safety and their financial security,” said Shanley.
The legislation, which is cosponsored by Representatives Lauren H. Carson, Aaron Regunberg, Alex D. Marszalkowski and Majority Whip John G. Edwards (D-Dist. 70, Tiverton, Portsmouth), has been referred to the House Judiciary Committee.
