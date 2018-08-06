Raimondo Releases RI’s 1st Climate Preparedness Strategy

Governor Gina Raimondo released Rhode Island’s first comprehensive climate preparedness strategy known as “Resilient Rhody.”

The strategy is a culmination of a team effort to determine actions the state can take to effectively prepare for the effects of climate change.

“’Resilient Rhody is about moving from planning to action. It builds upon the strong climate leadership across our state. While we have already made progress, there is still a lot of work to do and I’m looking forward to the continuing partnership with state agencies, municipalities, organizations and communities as we implement the Strategy,” said Shaun O’Rourge, Rhode Island’s Chief Resiliency Officer and Director of Stormwater and Resiliency at Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank.

The Strategy

The strategy pinpoints steps that will protect Rhode Island against unexpected events, like severe weather, while addressing chronic environmental stresses, such as sea level rise and aging infrastructure.

O’Rourke led a working group of 51 members from 13 state agencies and eight statewide organizations to develop “Resilient Rhody.”

The working group held 10 resiliency roundtable discussions throughout the state in partnership with various municipalities and stakeholder groups.

