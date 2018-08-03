Raimondo Issues Statement on EPA’s Proposal to Weaken Clean Car Standards
Friday, August 03, 2018
The decision would overturn the Barack Obama-era standards requiring cars and trucks sold in the U.S. to average more than 50 miles per gallon by the year 2025.
Under the new proposal, fuel economy increases for cars would be frozen at 2020 levels, which would be around 32 miles per gallon.
Governor Gina Raimondo released the following statement:
"Weakening the nation's clean car standards will not only cost Americans more at the pump. It will also hurt children and senior citizens and will hinder Rhode Island's ability to meet our own emission reduction targets. Rhode Island has been a leader in addressing climate change and we have no intention of retreating. We will use every tool available to fight the Trump administration's shortsighted changes and continue our momentum toward protecting public health, advancing our green economy, and becoming a more energy efficient and resilient state."
