Raimondo Announces Details of Municipal Technical Assistance Program
Friday, January 26, 2018
"Since 2015, we've cut thousands of pages of regulations, we've cut red tape and we've cut taxes. We've made Rhode Island more business friendly. But, we need to keep going. Business owners want to spend their days behind the counter at their store, not waiting in line at City Hall. The Technical Assistance for Municipal Zoning and Permitting Fund will be a game changer for small business owners by helping cities and towns improve zoning regulations and development processes to spark economic development,” said Raimondo.
The Program
Raimondo proposed $200,000 to create the Technical Assistance for Municipal Zoning and Permitting Fund to assist municipalities in streamlining efforts.
The Commerce Corporation would grant funds to assist communities in improving zoning regulations and land use development processes to improve economic development.
Raimondo also announced the opening of the application period for the Main Street Improvement Fund.
The fund awards grants or loans for improvements to important commercial districts throughout Rhode Island. Examples include funding for projects such as enhanced sidewalks, new street furniture, new way-finding signage, and upgrading facades or street lighting.
Raimondo is also proposing changes to the Rebuild Rhode Island program to give smaller manufacturers and businesses along the state's Main Streets better access to the program.
The proposal amends the Rebuild Rhode Island program so that small businesses located in the corridors designated by the Commerce Corporation's Main Street Improvement program would be eligible to apply.
For these businesses, the Rebuild project size thresholds would be lowered.
More Details to Come
Raimondo to plans to announced more information and additional steps at a small business in Providence’s Olneyville neighborhood on Thursday.
