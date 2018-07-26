Providence-Based Upserve Buys SimpleOrder

Providence-based Upserve announced the acquisition of the inventory management platform SimpleOrder, which will now become Upserve Inventory.

"By acquiring SimpleOrder, Upserve brings the industry's best-in-class inventory solution to Upserve's comprehensive restaurant management platform, the magic ingredient that helps restaurants boost profitability. Customers using Upserve Inventory save 30-50 hours every month and report 5-8% improvement in their margins. Simply put, if your restaurant doesn't have it, your profit margins are suffering,” said Angus Davis, CEO and Founder of Upserve.

SimpleOrder will continue to operate outside the United States as SimpleOrder by Upserve.

"We're absolutely thrilled to be teaming up with a forward-thinking company like Upserve to realize the vision of an end-to-end solution for the restaurant industry," said SimpleOrder CEO and co-founder Guy Even-Ezra.

Upserve Inventory

Upserve Inventory gives restaurant owners control over back-of-house operations with real-time food costing, automated inventory management and one-click purchasing.

Additional benefits include:

Increase profits: Upserve Inventory shows which ingredients are being plated or wasted (and why)–with real-time food costs restaurateurs can adapt recipes to limit waste while encouraging staff to recommend the most profitable dishes to boost margins.

Upserve Inventory shows which ingredients are being plated or wasted (and why)–with real-time food costs restaurateurs can adapt recipes to limit waste while encouraging staff to recommend the most profitable dishes to boost margins. Reduce food waste: The U.S. Department of Agriculture estimates food waste in the United States to be about 30 to 40 percent of the food supply. Restaurateurs using Upserve Inventory significantly reduce over-ordering and waste.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture estimates food waste in the United States to be about 30 to 40 percent of the food supply. Restaurateurs using Upserve Inventory significantly reduce over-ordering and waste. Save time managing suppliers: Manage vendor relationships by creating and sending orders digitally to each supplier–a friendly mobile app tracks deliveries as they arrive. Restaurateurs can also see a full spend history with each supplier to negotiate the best prices.

Manage vendor relationships by creating and sending orders digitally to each supplier–a friendly mobile app tracks deliveries as they arrive. Restaurateurs can also see a full spend history with each supplier to negotiate the best prices. Manage multiple restaurants via a central online kitchen: For those with a central kitchen, Upserve Inventory creates a fluent operation that ensures branches get the supplies they need, when they need them.

For those with a central kitchen, Upserve Inventory creates a fluent operation that ensures branches get the supplies they need, when they need them. Buy local: Upserve Inventory makes it easier for restaurants to expand their purchasing beyond the big mainline distributors and to source from local, niche food and beverage distributors.

Related Slideshow: Some of the Most Interesting GoLocal LIVE Interviews—The First 1,000

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.