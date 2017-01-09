Primoris Wealth Advisors Completes Equity Investment in G Media Studios

G Media Studios Inc. , a leader in a diverse and comprehensive range of marketing solutions spanning Experiential brand advertising/marketing, customer relationship management (CRM), media planning and buying services, public relations and numerous specialty communications services announced today that it has received a major equity investment from private equity firm Primoris Wealth Advisors.

G Media specializes in Experiential Marketing and also provides marketing, advertising and public relations services for some of the top 50 fortune 500 companies in the country as well as over 100 small to mid-tier clients.

“We have been evaluating media and creative agencies since 2014 and have been lucky enough to witness G Media Studios develop an impressive portfolio of clients that has become integral for each brand to increase the effectiveness of their advertising spend,” said Erik Deneault, Managing Director of Primoris Wealth Advisors.

“As G Media expand into additional verticals it is clear that brands will put enormous value on the kind of data and insights it generates to make higher ROI on their marketing and product decisions. G Media has achieved great success in such a short period of time by providing customers with state of the art technology and great customer support. We expect that its rapid growth will continue for many years to come.” Deneault said.

“2016 has been an incredibly successful year of unprecedented growth; with the establishment of several new Fortune 500 client partnerships, the acquisition of a regional boutique agency, the addition of very talented creative and technical personnel and a myriad of industry recognitions,” said David Paolo, CEO - G Media Studios.

“The ability to start the year with not only the tangible investment that this funding brings, but also the support and confidence of our investors, places us in an optimal position to surpass these achievements in 2017,” said Paolo.

“G Media has been able to achieve significant growth in a capital efficient manner in very short period of time,” Deneault said. “We are very excited to be partnering with the company as it enters its next phase of growth and seeks to build on its already impressive customer base,” said Deneault.

About G Media Studios:

The company offers a diverse, comprehensive range of marketing solutions spanning Experiential brand advertising/marketing , customer relationship management (CRM), media planning and buying services, public relations and numerous specialty communications services to drive bottom-line results for our clients. G Media partners leverage technology, data analytics, insights, and strategic consulting solutions to drive measurable results and optimize return on marketing investment. It is a partner company with a unique model of alignment dedicated to empowering the most entrepreneurial and innovative talent to drive competitive advantage and business growth for clients. The partnership model fuels the entrepreneurial nature of our agency partners, and provides collaboration and continuous support to ensure that each partner achieves their greatest ambitions.

About Primoris Wealth Advisors:

Primoris Wealth Advisors is a private financial services firm providing integrated financial solutions that typically incorporate tax, financial, and legal issues. Because we have no proprietary products and work on an independent basis, we can provide the objective advice you need to achieve your financial goals. Our unique value proposition is our ability to create a seamless, live, up-to-date plan that provides a real-time overview of each client’s individual financial profile.

