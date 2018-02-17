Potential RI AG Candidate Siedle Scores Additional $30M in Whistleblowing Case - Total Now $78M
Saturday, February 17, 2018
This time, Siedle has received $30 million.
“Of the CFTC’s [Commodity Futures Trading Commission] portion, $30 million will go to one applicant, according to a letter this week sent to a total of five applicants, the person said, asking not to be identified because the matter isn’t public. The other four applied too late or hadn’t helped investigators, according to the person who reviewed the agency’s letter,” reported Bloomberg on Friday.
GoLocalProv has confirmed that Siedle is the recipient.
Latest for Siedle
In 2017, Siedle secured the largest SEC whistleblower award ever -- $48 million. Both payments are related to a $367 million JP Morgan Chase settlement that charged the bank with failing to disclose certain conflicts of interest to some of its wealth management clients.
Both the SEC and the CFTC awards are record payments, for a total of $78 million.
In 2016, he obtained the first whistleblower award from the State of Indiana on behalf of a client.
Siedle, who lives in Florida has confirmed to GoLocal that he is looking to purchase a home in Rhode Island as he is considering a run for Attorney General. Some like Raimondo have inferred he would be a carpet bagger candidate for attorney general and Siedle has stated what Rhode Island needs is a strong outsider who is independent.
Raimondo and Siedle
If Siedle ran for Attorney General, it would create a significant challenge for announced Democratic candidate Peter Neronha — the former U.S. Attorney, and it would also be a political problem for Raimondo.
Over the past four-plus years, Siedle has repeatedly raised concerns about Raimondo’s management of the RI employees pension fund and has repeatedly said that any money saved by pension reform has been squandered in fees to hedge funds.
Raimondo dismissed Siedle's criticism from the onset - he is a columnist for Forbes and a former SEC investigator - callin him an agenda driven “blogger.”
The rivalry by Siedle and Raimondo goes back to when Raimondo was Treasurer and Siedle criticized her investment strategy which focused a higher proportion than most states alternative investments, namely hedge funds.
After GoLocal unveiled the issues raised by Siedle, the Providence Journal reported a few month later -- in October of 2013 -- that Raimondo said, “There is nothing new here (of a Siedle report). This is just a rehash of criticism we have seen from this person in the past ... He is making tens of thousands of dollars, paid by opponents of pension reform, to poke holes in me...and our pension reform efforts.″
Last year, Treasurer Seth Magaziner rejected Raimondo’s investment strategy and dramatically lowered the RI retirement’s system investment in hedge funds.
"We are moving away from the high-cost hedge funds that have failed to meet expectations while charging unacceptably high fees. Our new Back to Basics strategy will improve performance and reduce risk, providing a more secure future for Rhode Island public employees and all taxpayers,” said Magaziner.
In one Forbes column, Siedle wrote about Raimondo, "The wreckage related to Raimondo’s failed stint as a small-time venture capitalist is finally out in the open for all Rhode Islanders to see. The Point Judith II fund she pitched to the Employees Retirement System of Rhode Island (in which the pension risked $5 million) has returned a pathetic -1.1 percent over the past almost ten years—after paying her rich fees of 2.5 percent. If making money off your investors defines success, then Raimondo’s a superstar."
Related Slideshow: GoLocal: Benchmark Poll, October 2017
Next year, in November of 2018, there will be a statewide general election for Governor and many other state offices. How likely is it that you will vote in this election?
Will you definitely be voting, will you probably be voting, are you 50-50...
Definitely be voting: 78%
Probably be voting: 13%
50-50: 9%
What would you say is the number one problem facing Rhode Island that you would like the Governor to address?
Jobs and economy: 21%
Education: 12%
Taxes: 12%
Roads: 12%
State budget: 9%
Corruption/Public integrity: .8%
Healthcare: 3%
Governor: 3%
Homelessness: 2%
Immigration: 2%
Other: 7%
Don’t know: .9%
Recently, a proposal has been made to permit the issuance of $81 million in bonds by the State to build a new stadium for the Pawtucket Red Sox. If there was an election today on this issue, would you vote to approve or reject issuing $81 million in financing supported moral obligation bonds to build the stadium?
Net: Approve: 28%
Definitely approve: 15%
Probably approve: 14%
Net: Reject: 67%
Probably reject: 19%
Definitely reject: 48%
Don't know: 4%
The next question is about the total income of YOUR HOUSEHOLD for the PAST 12 MONTHS. Please include your income PLUS the income of all members living in your household (including cohabiting partners and armed forces members living at home).
$50,000 or less: 27%
More $50,000 but less than $75,000: 13%
More $75,000 but less than $100,000: 13%
More $100,000 but less than $150,000: 17%
$150,000 or more: 13%
Don't know/refused: 17%
What particular ethnic group or nationality - such as English, French, Italian, Irish, Latino, Jewish, African American, and so forth - do you consider yourself a part of or feel closest to?
American/None: 21%
English: 13%
Italian: 13%
Irish: 12%
Black or African American: 6%
Latino/Hispanic: 6%
French: 6%
Portuguese: 3%
Jewish: 3%
German: 1%
Related Articles
- Magaziner Should Return $10K to Retired Teachers for Withholding Key Documents, Says Siedle
- Magaziner Demanding $10K for Public Records Request from Forbes’ Siedle
- RI Pension Investigator Siedle in NYT for $1M Indiana Settlement, Coming to RI in October
- Siedle: FBI & SEC Should Investigate Raimondo & Magaziner’s Billion-Plus Losing Hedge Fund Gamble
- Forbes Columnist Siedle: “Rhode Islanders Were Lied to by Raimondo”
- Forbes’ Siedle Blasts Rhode Island for Not Hiring Him in Light of SEC Charges
- Siedle Calls Cianci “Rhode Island’s Least Dangerous Politician”
- Riley: AFSCME, Ted Siedle and Marcia Reback Hurt Rhode Island Retirees
- Forbes Columnist Siedle Responds to MINDSETTER™ Riley’s Charges
- RI Retired Teachers Hire Forbes’ Siedle
- Forbes’ Siedle Eyes New Rhode Island Pension Investigation
- Siedle: WikiLeak Exposes Seth Magaziner’s Dependence on Daddy
- Siedle: Red Flags Pepper RI Pension’s Investment In Governor Raimondo’s Venture Fund
- Moore: Is Siedle Smooth Enough To Get Elected?
- Union Leaders and Conservatives Both Say RI Needs a Siedle Candidacy
- Siedle: St. Joseph’s Pension Fund Bankruptcy Shows RI Needs AG Who Knows Pensions
- What RI Needs in Next AG: Guest MINDSETTER™ Siedle
- Siedle: NY AG Subpoenas TIAA, Kilmartin Once Again Hits Snooze Button
- Could Ted Siedle Win Race for RI Attorney General?
- EXCLUSIVE: Forbes’ Siedle Considering Run for Rhode Island Attorney General
- Siedle: RI State Pension Fiduciaries’ History Of Not Cooperating With SEC
- Siedle: Trailing Wreckage, Gina Raimondo Rising Star of Democratic Party?
- UPDATED: Siedle, Raimondo Critic, to be Awarded $48M in SEC Record Whistleblower Case
- Moore: Siedle Award Underscores His Credibility
- Siedle in Talks to Buy Property in RI in Anticipation of AG Run