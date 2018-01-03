Pawtucket-Central Falls Train Station: 18 to Watch in 2018
Wednesday, January 03, 2018
The Feds awarded RI over $13 million in 2016 for a Pawtucket/Central Falls stop on the MBTA commuter-rail line between Boston and Wickford Junction.
In January 2017, RI DOT -- and the Governor -- proclaimed ground would be broken by end of year.
"We look forward to putting shovels in the ground and Rhode Islanders to work by the end of this year building the Pawtucket-Central Falls Commuter Rail Station. The creation of this new, regional transit hub will strengthen public transit in Rhode Island and support economic growth in these two cities,” said Governor Gina Raimondo.
Fast forward to the end of 2017, and still no action. Bids went out -- and Pawtucket and Central Falls made the case for the surrounding area to be considered for Amazon's new HQ2.
With Pawtucket taking hit after hit -- the departure of the Gamm, the closure of Memorial's emergency department, and the PawSox hanging in the balance -- the little mill cities that could need a spark sooner rather than later.
