OceanPoint Insurance Names Madara Client Relationship Manager

OceanPoint Insurance Agency in Barrington has named David Madara as its Client Relationship Manager.

“David’s managerial experience and impressive track record of keeping clients satisfied along with his in-depth understanding of industry strategies will serve OceanPoint Insurance well. We are confident he has the skills and expertise needed to help our agency become the region’s leading insurance provider for non-profit organizations,” said Doug Mayhew, President of OceanPoint Insurance.

Madara began his role in June.

“I’m looking forward to securing reliable products for companies dedicated to the public good and helping OceanPoint Insurance establish itself as the premier destination for risk management and all insurance-related needs,” said Madara.

About Madara

Madara was most recently the Chief Operating Officer at an insurance and financial services firm in southeastern Massachusetts where he led a team of nearly two dozen insurance agents and streamlined office operations.

He also held managerial roles at a local insurance agency and with the Professional Insurance Agents Association and was president of The Madara Company Inc., a third-generation family agency that was founded by his grandfather.

Madara volunteers actively with the American Red Cross Disaster Services, the Boy Scouts of America, and his faith organization.

He lives with his wife, Lisa, in Westport Point, Mass, and he has two daughters.

