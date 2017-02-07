Norwegian Airlines Picks Providence for $69 European Flights, But Trump Has Last Word

Norwegian Airlines has selected Green Airport (PVD) to begin service this summer. The international flights from Green will feature fares as low as $69 to Europe.

Landing the new carrier is a big win for Green, but it is not final, pending efforts by U.S. Carriers who are lobbying the Trump White House to block the deal.

"CEOs from the major U.S. Airlines will meet with President Trump on Thursday and will likely discuss air traffic control privatization and further limitations on foreign air competition. As profits soar to record levels, passengers face a reduction in flights, shrinking seats, and less reliable air travel especially from small and medium size cities, noted FlyersRights.org," reported the American Journal of Transportation on Monday.

In an opinion piece in The Hill, Asgeir Nyseth, the Chief Operating Officer at Norwegian Group wrote, "So what are these groups actually afraid of? Losing the stronghold that they have on the American travel industry? Lacking membership dues to line their own coffers? Instead of improving the overall travel experience, they choose to attack a small airline that is making it more affordable for people to travel."

As GoLocal reported late last month that Norwegian had Providence on the short list:

A story in the Irish Central wrote, “Low-cost Norwegian Air will be starting their flights to Ireland from July…the announcement will be made in the next few weeks with last-minute details to work out.”

Providence is on the short list. This would be a big win for the Airport Corporations new leader Iftikhar Ahmad.

As GoLocal wrote in December about Ahmad, “This September, the Rhode Island Airport Corporation landed one of the most successful airport heads in America, when the Board of Directors announced that it signed Iftikhar Ahmad to lead Green Airport as the new president and CEO of the Corporation. Ahmad increased passenger growth by 36% at his previous post in New Orleans.”

Ahmad is seen as one of the 17 to Watch in 2017 (See Below).

“There appears to be three airports under consideration for the Boston area flights TF Green Airport in Warwick Rhode Island, Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks, Conn., and Portsmouth International Airport in New Hampshire,” writes the Irish Central.

