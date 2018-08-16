NEW: RI Adds 1,200 Jobs in July

Rhode Island added 1,200 jobs in July, according to the RI Department of Labor and training.

This marks the fourth straight month in which the state has added jobs.

RI added 2,500 jobs in June, 1,200 jobs in May and 900 jobs in April.

RI-Based Jobs

The number of Rhode Island-based jobs climbed to 503,800 in July, an increase of 1,200 jobs from the revised June employment level of 502,600.

The number of employed RI residents was 538,600, an increase of 1,800 from the June figure of 536,800.

Since July of 2017, the number of employed RI residents was up 8,400.

Unemployment Drops

While jobs have continued to increase, the unemployment rate dropped to 4.1%.

The number of unemployed RI residents was 23,300, down 700 from June.

Since July of 2017, the number of unemployed decreased by 1,100.

Across the country, the U.S. unemployment rate was 3.9 percent in July 2018, down one-tenth of a percentage point from the previous month and down four-tenths of a percentage point over the year.

