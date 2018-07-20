New Report Finds RI Entering a ‘Gilded Age’ of Wealth Inequality

A new report from the Economic Progress Institute has found that the top one percent in Rhode Island earn 18.2 times more than the bottom 99 percent.

The new report is titled, “The New Gilded Age: Income Inequality in the U.S. by State, Metropolitan Area, and County,” was published by Keystone Research Center economist Mark Price and socio-economist Estelle Sommeiller.

“Rising inequality affects virtually every part of the country, not just large urban areas or financial centers. It’s a persistent problem throughout the country—in big cities and small towns in all 50 states. While the economy continues to recover, federal and state policymakers should make it a top priority to grow the incomes of working people,” said Economic Progress Institute Director of Economic and Fiscal Policy, Doug Hall.

Key findings for Rhode Island include:

The top 1 percent earned 18.2 times more than the bottom 99 percent in Rhode Island. In other New England states, the top 1 percent to bottom 99 percent ratios ranged from 15.4 in Maine to 37.2 in Connecticut.

The average annual income of the top 1 percent in Rhode Island was $928,204. To be in the top 1 percent in Rhode Island, one would have to earn $346,657 or more.

The most unequal county in Rhode Island was Bristol County, with a top 1 percent to bottom 99 percent ratio of 30.2.

Reducing Inequality

Economic Progress Institute Executive Director Rachel Flum offers the following advice on how to reduce inequality.

“There’s actually a great deal we can do at the state level to reduce inequality – things like ensuring access to post-secondary education, increasing the minimum wage, and putting policies in place that allow workers to share more fairly in the wealth they are generating. We need to return bargaining power to Rhode Island workers, and boost public investments in child care, education, healthcare, and housing.”

The Report

In the report, Price and Sommeiller lay out the average incomes of the top 1 percent, the income required to be in the top 1 percent, and the gap between the top 1 percent and the bottom 99 percent in every county and state as well as in 916 metropolitan areas.

They found that in 2015, nationally, the top 1 percent took home 22.0 percent of all income, while the top 1 percent took home 15.5 percent of all the income in Rhode Island.

