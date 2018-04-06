RI Commerce Releases Amazon HQ2 Docs - Redacts Financial Incentives Offered

The Rhode Island Commerce Corporation has released Rhode Island’s Amazon HQ2 bid, after Rhode Island missed the cut to 20 cities in January.

And while the 127-page pitch contains many of the proposal details -- Commerce redacted the financial incentives offered by the state in the document released Friday.

Commerce's Matt Sheaff said the incentives were redacted, "We take protecting the taxpayer very seriously. While the document does name the incentive programs that the State utilized in its bid, specific financial information related to the submission has been redacted as we remain in dialogue with Amazon about other opportunities and so as to not hurt our competitive negotiations with other potential companies looking to expand or relocate to Rhode Island."

According to Commerce, seven Rhode Island cities and towns were included in the proposal.

Statement from Commerce:

The proposal is comprised of partnerships with the state’s municipalities, universities, and businesses. The bid focuses on Rhode Island’s best attributes: its talent, location, and quality of life. The proposal also describes the partnerships, business climate, affordability, and incentives that make Rhode Island attractive.

Accompanying the bid, the Stat created http://www.riforamazon.us which includes Rhode Island’s 90 second business attraction video “Look a Little Closer" testimonial videos from some of the state’s CEOs, and footage from an earlier version of our “Fun Size” tourism campaign. Both the bid and the supplemental website were submitted to Amazon last Fall.

The document was a collaboration among multiple state agencies and partners including the Partnership for Rhode Island, municipal leaders, Rhode Island’s colleges and universities, the Chambers of Commerce and the business community. The document can be downloaded in full on http://www.riforamazon.us.

The submitted locations included in the bid are:

Providence

Pawtucket-Central Falls

East Providence

Warwick

North Kingstown

Richmond

Woonsocket

RI Commerce’s Amazon HQ2 Pitch - 2018

