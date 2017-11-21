NEW: Kartabar on Thayer Street in Providence to Close

Kartabar on Thayer Street is closing.

Owner Philippe Maatouk made the announcement on Facebook on Tuesday -- stating that Thayer Street had become "difficult."

The City of Providence recently placed parking meters on the commercial strip next to Brown University. As GoLocal has reported, multiple businesses have closed in recent months.

Maatouk's Announcement

Dear Friends,

After 18 unforgettable years, Kartabar is closing its doors on Sunday the 25th of November. We want to thank all of you who came here weekly and monthly and yearly. Those of you who chose to spend your precious moments with us, those of you who got engaged here, who had their birthdays and anniversaries, and all of you who dropped by just to say hi and chat. Thank you for allowing us to become a part of your life. This has been one undeniably wonderful journey, so many extraordinary people, remarkable experiences.

We thought we had found a real home at this location, but unfortunately Thayer street has become difficult for us to make it work here. Now it is time for us to say goodbye and move on. Our best wishes and hopes remain for the future and we thank you all for the past.

With great appreciation,

Kartabar

Philippe Maatouk

