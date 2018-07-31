NEW: Johnson & Wales Names Providence Campus President Runey as Chancellor

Johnson & Wales University Providence campus President Mim Runey has been named the next chancellor of Johnson & Wales University.

She will succeed John Bowen, who announced his retirement earlier this year.

“I am honored to have been chosen to lead this institution dedicated to students’ intellectual and personal growth during this time of rapid change in higher education. Johnson & Wales has evolved from a world leader in culinary and hospitality education to a university that has built upon that excellence to provide students with opportunities in a wide breadth of industry-relevant disciplines,” said Runey.

Runey will take over the chancellor position on October 1.

Runey at Johnson & Wales

Runey has been the president of the Providence campus since 2011.

She joined Johnson & Wales at its former Charleston, South Carolina campus 29 years ago, before coming to Providence.

Runey came to Providence in 2006 when she was named senior vice president of institutional planning.

Runey holds a doctorate in law and policy from Northeastern University, a master of arts in management from Webster University, as well as, a bachelor of arts in English from Clemson University.

She also serves as the chair of the Rhode Island chapter of the Association of Independent Colleges & Universities.

