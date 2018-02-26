New Jersey Company Pushing for Medical Waste Facility for Johnston
Monday, February 26, 2018
According to Waste Today, the Manalapan, New Jersey-based Sun Pacific Holding Corp has announced it is seeking approval for the waste to energy plant and will use medical waste as the feedstock.
Nick Campanella, CEO of Sun Pacific, said that his company has all the equipment stored and “is working with various agencies to get its permits in place.”
“We are excited to have made this site selection in Johnston, Rhode Island, and are quickly moving forward with this project. This project will be the first plant in New England capable of treating medical waste that also creates clean energy and reduces landfill capacities, while creating a multi-million dollar recurring revenue stream for our company. We are already in discussions with a number of specialty waste collection and transportation companies that will supply the plant and are pleased with the initial positive responses we have had from all involved in this project,” said Campanella in a press release.
The company claims that when fully operational it will be able to process around 70 tons per year of medical waste, primarily from the New England area. The company will be receiving material from waste haulers, as well as from generators of the material, it indicates.
Sun Pacific says the plant will generate around 7 megawatts of electricity from the waste feedstock. Following its process, Campanella says only about two percent of the “fluff” will be landfilled.
The company also indicates that, when operational, the facility it will be the only plant in New England capable of treating “all forms of medical and pharmaceutical” waste.
The Rhode Island project, called Renewable Energy Solutions of Rhode Island, is a joint venture with California-based Renewable Energy Solutions (RES), which indicates it has developed similar operations in four other regions of the country, according to Waste Today.
