NEW: Raimondo Claims Controversial Infosys to Create 500 Jobs in RI by 2022
Monday, November 27, 2017
Infosys is seeking millions in Rhode Island subsidies --it intends to apply for incentives under the Qualified Jobs Incentive Act, the Rebuild Rhode Island program, and the state's First Wave Closing Fund.
The controversial company has been rocked in recent months. CIO magazine reports, "Of late, Infosys has been rocked by controversies. The company has its founders and the current management at odds with each other. Here's a quick glance at the major recent outbursts...For the past one year, Infosys has been the center of various controversies. Be it Vishal Sikka, the recently resigned CEO and MD’s salary, or the public tiff between the founders and the current management of the company."
"Today's partnership with Rhode Island marks another important step forward for Infosys in the United States. The state's educational institutions, design-rich environment, and economic development tools positioned Rhode Island competitively for this type of specialized partnership. This will enhance our ability to provide design-driven, digital technologies across the country and enable breakthrough innovations at the intersection of industry and design for our clients,” said Ravi Kumar, President of Infosys.
“We are excited to welcome Infosys to Rhode Island. Because of our investments in higher education and job training at CCRI and other institutions across the state, Rhode Islanders are well-equipped and well-prepared to compete for these good-paying jobs. Infosys joins a growing local market of innovative, advanced industry companies that have chosen to plant a flag in Rhode Island," said Raimondo.
Infosys in RI
Infosys employs more than 198,000 worldwide.
The company claims the new hires in Rhode Island will include experienced designers, design architects, specialists in information design and technical experts and consultants to accelerate the digital transformation of Infosys' clients.
"This is a big win for Rhode Island as Infosys could have chosen anywhere to open this Design and Innovation Hub. In choosing Rhode Island, this global company has discovered what we already know - that the Ocean State is full of tech-ready and design talent, is home to top-tier universities, and is a great place to do business. We're proud that Infosys is the 22nd company landing or expanding in Rhode Island with support from our economic development programs,” said Rhode Island Commerce Secretary Stefan Pryor.
The addition of jobs in Rhode Island comes after Infosys announced their plan to hire 10,000 American workers over the next year years.
Related Slideshow: GoLocal: Benchmark Poll, October 2017
Next year, in November of 2018, there will be a statewide general election for Governor and many other state offices. How likely is it that you will vote in this election?
Will you definitely be voting, will you probably be voting, are you 50-50...
Definitely be voting: 78%
Probably be voting: 13%
50-50: 9%
What would you say is the number one problem facing Rhode Island that you would like the Governor to address?
Jobs and economy: 21%
Education: 12%
Taxes: 12%
Roads: 12%
State budget: 9%
Corruption/Public integrity: .8%
Healthcare: 3%
Governor: 3%
Homelessness: 2%
Immigration: 2%
Other: 7%
Don’t know: .9%
Recently, a proposal has been made to permit the issuance of $81 million in bonds by the State to build a new stadium for the Pawtucket Red Sox. If there was an election today on this issue, would you vote to approve or reject issuing $81 million in financing supported moral obligation bonds to build the stadium?
Net: Approve: 28%
Definitely approve: 15%
Probably approve: 14%
Net: Reject: 67%
Probably reject: 19%
Definitely reject: 48%
Don't know: 4%
The next question is about the total income of YOUR HOUSEHOLD for the PAST 12 MONTHS. Please include your income PLUS the income of all members living in your household (including cohabiting partners and armed forces members living at home).
$50,000 or less: 27%
More $50,000 but less than $75,000: 13%
More $75,000 but less than $100,000: 13%
More $100,000 but less than $150,000: 17%
$150,000 or more: 13%
Don't know/refused: 17%
What particular ethnic group or nationality - such as English, French, Italian, Irish, Latino, Jewish, African American, and so forth - do you consider yourself a part of or feel closest to?
American/None: 21%
English: 13%
Italian: 13%
Irish: 12%
Black or African American: 6%
Latino/Hispanic: 6%
French: 6%
Portuguese: 3%
Jewish: 3%
German: 1%
