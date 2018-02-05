NEW: Foulkes to Leave CVS for Saks Fifth Avenue Company CEO Slot

Helena Foulkes is leaving CVS.

Foulkes, the current President of CVS Pharmacy and Executive Vice President of CVS Health, has been tapped by Hudson Bay Co. to lead the organization, according to the Wall Street Journal.

"The owner of Saks Fifth Avenue and Lord & Taylor announced that it is hiring Helena Foulkes, president of CVS Pharmacy to fill a post vacated in October by the departure of Jerry Storch. The Wall Street Journal reported the move earlier. Hudson’s Bay’s Chairman Richard Baker has been serving as interim CEO until a replacement was found," wrote the WSJ on Monday.

"At CVS, Ms. Foulkes, 53, is responsible for its retail operation, from operating the chain’s 10,000 stores and online selling, to overseeing supply chain, marketing and retail. Retail comprises an ever shrinking share of CVS’s business as the company focuses on health care through its massive pharmacy-benefits business and on completing its planned acquisition of insurer Aetna Inc."

Latest for Foulkes

In November, Foulkes was listed among Working Mother magazine's top employed moms, as GoLocal reported.

Working Mother wrote:

"A few years back, the Harvard MBA, cancer survivor and marathoner was also instrumental in the decision to ban tobacco sales and to move all healthier food options to the front of the store. Reportedly courted by Uber to be its next CEO, Helena told Shared Value Initiative that CVS Health’s strategy isn’t about driving revenue or filling as many scripts as possible; it’s to 'reinvent pharmacy to extend the front lines of care.' From the looks of things, she’s well on her way to meeting her objective.

On Monday, the Wall Street Journal reported:

"She is a sought-after executive who has worked to overhaul CVS’s retail business amid competition from Amazon.com Inc., adding more health-conscious options and making over stores with a greater emphasis on health and beauty. Ms. Foulkes last year was considered by Uber Technologies Inc. to be the No. 2 to Chief Executive Travis Kalanick before he resigned amid investor pressure.".

