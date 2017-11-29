New England Medical Innovation Center Awarded 150K Grant from RI Commerce
Wednesday, November 29, 2017
“At MedMates, our goal is to educate the community about the economic impact of Life Sciences, cultivate entrepreneurship and showcase innovative programs, and this grant will significantly impact our ability to do that. We have collaborated closely with NEMIC over the past year, and this grant will help us expand that collaboration by supporting shared resources,” said Carol Malysz, executive director, MedMates.
The grant program provides money to intermediary organizations for projects that offer technical assistance, space on flexible terms, or access to capital to Rhode Island small businesses in key industries, including life sciences.
Using the Grant
NEMIC and MedMates will use the grant to develop, expand, and publicize resources to Rhode Island’s life sciences community.
They will also promote Rhode Island’s life sciences and healthcare companies and their advancements.
Lastly, NEMIC and MedMates will oversee partnership programs including the Korean Institute of Startup and Entrepreneurship Development program.
“The support from this grant allows us to form long-lasting partnerships and to connect biotech/biomed commercial ventures to expertise and opportunities in Rhode Island, and we appreciate Commerce recognizing and funding this opportunity,” said Aidan Petrie, MedMates board member and co-founder and managing partner, NEMIC.
