Mt. Gay Rum to Sponsor Volvo Ocean Race Newport Stopover

The Newport Stopover will take place from May 8 to the 20.

“Mount Gay is one of the most iconic brands in sailing and we are excited to partner with them to bring this world-class event to Rhode Island,” said Brad Read, executive director of Sail Newport, Delivery Partner for the Volvo Ocean Race Newport Stopover.

The sponsorship will include integration at promotional events leading up to the May event, along with activation at the Newport Stopover to include an outdoor cocktail café. Over 130,000 visitors enjoyed the Race Village during the 2015 Stopover.

“For more than 30 years, Mount Gay Rum has been a committed member of the sailing community as both a proud supporter of the world’s most prestigious sailing events and as the official drink of sailors around the globe. We are delighted to partner with the Volvo Ocean Race and bring the famous après-sailing parties for which Mount Gay has become known for,” said Dorothee Heriard Dubreuil, Director of Marketing for Mount Gay Rum at Rémy Cointreau USA.

Newport Stopover

The Volvo Ocean Race is a 45,000 nautical mile sailing race that takes its teams around the world, across four oceans, touching six continents and 12 Host Cities.

The Volvo Ocean Race Newport Stopover will be a chance for visitors to view the world’s top sailors and race boats during the 12-day event in Newport.

The Race Village will be open to the public for free and will include an up-close viewing of the race boats and racing events off the shoreline of Fort Adams State Park, tours of the working Boatyard, a “pit row” of team compounds, sponsor pavilions, experiential exhibits and activities and the classic après-sailing moment with Mount Gay Rum.

A feature at the Newport Stopover will be the “One Ocean Exploration Zone” where guests can experience interactive exhibits on marine life, ocean science, sustainability, and exploration.

In addition, entertainment and activities for families will include events, music, a sailors’ parade, dock-out shows and international food.

Also, families will be able to participate in “Try Sailing” where Sail Newport will provide an opportunity to experience the sport aboard their fleet of boats.

