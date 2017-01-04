Megyn Kelly Leaving Fox News for NBC

Megyn Kelly is leaving Fox News after 12 years to join NBC News for an undisclosed salary, NBC announced on Tuesday.

According to the New York Times, Kelly’s contract with Fox News will expire sometime during the summer of 2017.

Fox News parent company, 21st Century Fox, had offered her more than $20 million to stay. It is unclear if Fox News will release her from her current contract.

According to the Times, she will host her own daytime news and discussion show, anchor the Sunday night news show and take part in the network’s political programming.

Kelly had the second most watched show at Fox News behind the O’Reilly Factor.

GoLocal teams with Graphiq for more on Megyn Kelly.

Related Slideshow: Rhode Island’s Changing Media Landscape

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.