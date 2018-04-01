McKee to Propose Bill to Protect Consumers Working with Alternate Electric Suppliers
Sunday, April 01, 2018
McKee announced the plan in a letter to the Division of Public Utilities and Carriers last week (DPUC).
Click here to read the letter
“Enacting this legislation is a natural next step in the effort to protect consumers while ensuring they can take advantage of utility savings. Individuals who are using the state’s Empower RI website to choose a competitive supplier and those paying attention to the required contract notifications are benefiting from significant savings on their electric bills. We do not want to see these savings eliminated. Instead, we are making this proposal to protect consumers who may not be using Empower RI or paying close attention to their contract terms,” said McKee.
The Legislation
The goal of the legislation would be to ensure that any electric customer enrolling in a term plan with an alternate supplier will be dis-enrolled from the alternate supplier at the end of the term to protect customers from being placed on a costlier rate plan.
Under McKee’s proposal, customers would automatically return to the Standard Offer if they take no action.
Once returned to the Standard Offer, customers can switch to another supplier without facing a penalty.
Related Slideshow: GoLocal: Benchmark Poll, October 2017
Next year, in November of 2018, there will be a statewide general election for Governor and many other state offices. How likely is it that you will vote in this election?
Will you definitely be voting, will you probably be voting, are you 50-50...
Definitely be voting: 78%
Probably be voting: 13%
50-50: 9%
What would you say is the number one problem facing Rhode Island that you would like the Governor to address?
Jobs and economy: 21%
Education: 12%
Taxes: 12%
Roads: 12%
State budget: 9%
Corruption/Public integrity: .8%
Healthcare: 3%
Governor: 3%
Homelessness: 2%
Immigration: 2%
Other: 7%
Don’t know: .9%
Recently, a proposal has been made to permit the issuance of $81 million in bonds by the State to build a new stadium for the Pawtucket Red Sox. If there was an election today on this issue, would you vote to approve or reject issuing $81 million in financing supported moral obligation bonds to build the stadium?
Net: Approve: 28%
Definitely approve: 15%
Probably approve: 14%
Net: Reject: 67%
Probably reject: 19%
Definitely reject: 48%
Don't know: 4%
The next question is about the total income of YOUR HOUSEHOLD for the PAST 12 MONTHS. Please include your income PLUS the income of all members living in your household (including cohabiting partners and armed forces members living at home).
$50,000 or less: 27%
More $50,000 but less than $75,000: 13%
More $75,000 but less than $100,000: 13%
More $100,000 but less than $150,000: 17%
$150,000 or more: 13%
Don't know/refused: 17%
What particular ethnic group or nationality - such as English, French, Italian, Irish, Latino, Jewish, African American, and so forth - do you consider yourself a part of or feel closest to?
American/None: 21%
English: 13%
Italian: 13%
Irish: 12%
Black or African American: 6%
Latino/Hispanic: 6%
French: 6%
Portuguese: 3%
Jewish: 3%
German: 1%
Related Articles
- McKee Takes Campaign Finance Challenge to RI Superior Court
- NEW: McKee Unveils Plan for Office of Municipal Innovation and Collaboration
- NEW: McKee Launches First TV Ad for RI Lt. Governor Bid
- McKee Takes Lt. Governor Democratic Primary
- NEW: McKee CIaims Taylor Splitting from Fung
- NEW: McKee Agrees to Appear on WPRO Debate
- NEW: Mollis Questions McKee’s 38 Studios Connections
- PowerPlayer: Cumberland Mayor Dan McKee
- Guest MINDSETTER™ Mayor Dan McKee: Mayoral Academies Can Turn Rhode Island Around
- NEW: McKee Launches Online Petition for Investigation into 38 Studios
- McKee Criticizes Campaign Finance Laws for Creating “Uneven Playing Field”
- McKee Funder is Tied to Hillary Clinton
- The Scoop: McKee Unveils Business Initiatives, Cianci to Announce Waterfront Plan, and More
- Lt. Governor McKee Talks About His Re-Election Effort on GoLocal LIVE
- Lt. Gov. McKee Introduces Legislation to Improve Emergency Preparation
- McKee Criticizes Elorza on Speed Cameras Following Regunberg Endorsement
- ABC’s “In The Arena” - Paolino Goes One-on-One with Lt.Gov. McKee
- McKee Urges RIers to Combat Proposed National Grid Rate Hike by Seeking Out Competition
- Taylor’s Union Support Seen as Plus in Lt. Gov’s Race Against McKee
- The Scoop: Fung Blasts Raimondo on RI Housing, Taylor Calls McKee on Flip-Flop, and More
- Did Mayor McKee’s Brother Get Special Treatment in Cumberland?
- McKee Reports Progress Being Made in Returning Utility Tax Windfall to Consumers