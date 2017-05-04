Magaziner Announces RI has Withdrawn $340 Million From Hedge Funds, Strategy Shift from Raimondo

Rhode Island’s pension system has recouped over $340 million since it has moved away from hedge funds, claims General Treasurer Seth Magaziner on Wednesday. His shift in strategy is a departure from his predecessor and now Governor Gina Raimondo. She loaded up on hedge funds (alternative investments) while serving at Treasurer from 2011 to 2015.

"We are moving away from the high-cost hedge funds that have failed to meet expectations while charging unacceptably high fees. Our new Back to Basics strategy will improve performance and reduce risk, providing a more secure future for Rhode Island public employees and all taxpayers,” said Magaziner.

Raimondo has been widely crticized for her investments in hedge funds. The high fees were not the only issue. As GoLocal reported in September of 2016:

Tthe favorite hedge-fund of the Gina Raimondo term as General Treasurer will imminently admit to federal corruption charges.

“The admission of guilt, which could come as early as Thursday, is part of a settlement with the Justice Department and the Securities and Exchange Commission after a complex five-year investigation into graft worth hundreds of millions of dollars, shell companies, oil and diamonds. The company has set aside more than $400 million for fines and penalties,” reports Bloomberg. More about the alleged global corruption scheme can be read at Bloomberg.

Getting out of underperforming hedge funds is part of Magaziner’s ‘Back to Basics’ investment strategy that he announced last year.

As of March 31, the $7.9 billion pension fund has achieved a one-year return of 10.81%, beating its own benchmark of 9.96% and a 60% stock/40% bonds portfolio which would have earned 9.02%.

