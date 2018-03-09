Luca + Danni Taps Lipsky for National Sales Manager

Luca + Danni, an American-made jewelry company based in Rhode Island, has appointed Pam Lipsky as National Sales Manager.

She will work alongside Cinthia Moniz, the brands VP of Sales who joined the company in June 2017, to help build out wholesale distribution efforts.

“We are incredibly excited to have Pam join our growing team!” said Fred Magnanimi, Founder and CEO of Luca + Danni. “Pam has a unique skill set in the wholesale space and she shares my vision of the type of brand that we want to build with Luca + Danni. I’m excited to have her onboard and looking forward to seeing how we grow and evolve under her leadership.”

Pam Lipsky is a veteran of the jewelry industry and joins Luca + Danni after serving as the Southeast Regional Sales Manager at Pandora for 8 years.

In her time at Pandora, Lipsky elevated the brands wholesale business in the Southeast and Caribbean markets and managed a team of 11 territory managers.

She was awarded the Pandora Circle of Excellence award twice and is well regarded in the industry as a top sales manager with exceptional customer relationships.

“I am excited to join the Luca + Danni team We have a lot of work ahead of us but I am grateful at the opportunity to join the brand at such an early stage. Their commitment to offering amazing handcrafted jewelry using non-traditional techniques gives us a differentiated product in the market. I was especially drawn to their success with social media advertising and their approach to creating a truly unique consumer connection. I’m excited to work with my retailer network in launching and growing the brand in key markets,” said Lipsky.

About Luca + Danni:

Luca + Danni is a company born from love, loss, and the enduring bond of family. An investment banker by background, the founder and CEO of Luca + Danni (Fred Magnanimi) left a career on Wall Street to reconnect with his roots at his family’s Rhode Island-based jewelry manufacturing business. In April 2013, Fred’s younger brother Danny lost a difficult battle with Leukemia – he was 33 years old. Danny’s dream was to create a unique line of handcrafted, American-made jewelry that inspired others through the journey of life. With Fred at the helm, fueled by Danny’s passion and a burning desire to carry forth his vision, Luca + Danni was born. Named after Fred’s two young children, Luca + Danni reminds us that through love, inspiration, and passion, we should all boldly embrace the journey of life. Luca + Danni is sold in more than 700 retailers and online, at www.lucadanni.com

