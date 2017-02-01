Loss of DePetro and Cianci Crushes WPRO AM’s Ratings

The loss of two radio heavyweights from WPRO AM's lineup is hitting the station hard. Nielsen rating numbers for the most recently reported month reflect how the loss of John DePetro's show has had significant impact on the talk station.

Falling ratings for AM talk stations are not unique to Providence, as last week the top talk talent in Worcester was let go. WCRN's Hank Stolz was replaced by the audio feed of the Fox News TV affiliate from Boston.

According to sources, the most recent, post-DePetro ratings may be the lowest for the station in modern history. WPRO also made some layoffs last week including one top executive producer.

In 2016, WPRO also lost former Providence Mayor Buddy Cianci -- he died of complications related to his long-time illness.

Ratings Dip

The data released on Tuesday shows that WPRO AM’s ratings fell to a 3.4 for the period ending December 16. The previous month the WPRO ratings were 5.0.

DePetro was off the air for all of the most recent rating period. He announced he was leaving the station on Christmas Eve. Last week, DePetro announced he was starting a show on 1,000 Watt WADK in Newport.

“I proudly announce I return to the Rhode Island airwaves starting Wednesday, January 25, 2017, taking your phone calls weekdays live from 1:00-5:00 p.m. on 1540 AM WADK. Together, we will make Rhode Island afternoon radio great again. The John DePetro Show will be broadcasting from the right side of the issues, on the right side of the dial at 1540 AM," he announced.

Ranked behind WPRO in the talk category in RI are:

Boston-based WGBH at 1.8 rating

920 WHJJ at a 0.8 rating

Local RI National Public Radio 0.5 rating

790 WPRV at 0.4 rating

Despite the loss of audience, WPRO AM still has higher ratings than the four talk competitors combined.

DePetro refused comment for this story.

