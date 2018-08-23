Lincoln Appraisal & Settlement Services Adds AMC License in RI

Lincoln Appraisal and Settlement Services announced the addition of AMC license approval in Rhode Island.

“Being the only nationwide AMC based in RI we are especially proud to have license #1 in the state we live and work in. Lincoln Appraisal remains committed to offering quality appraisal management services and real estate valuations in Rhode Island and throughout the country,” said George K. Demopulos, MRICS, RA, SRA, AI-RRS, President and Chief Valuations Officer of Lincoln Appraisal.

Lincoln Appraisal is an Appraisal Management Company (AMC) as defined by the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act.

The addition of Rhode Island adds to an expanding list, with Lincoln Appraisal now licensed to provide Appraisal Management Services in over 40 states across the country.

Lincoln Appraisal is now licensed in the following states: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia and Wyoming.

