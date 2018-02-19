Less than Half of Projo’s Articles Written By Newspaper’s Reporters

The exodus of staff from the Providence Journal is having a profound impact on the content of the newspaper. Now, less than fifty percent of the news in the Sunday Journal is written by the newspaper’s reporters.

After rounds and rounds of layoff and buyouts, the Providence Journal has most recently been hit by reporters and sports writers leaving for greener pastures. News reporters Kate Branson and Jennifer Bogdan left to work for the State of Rhode Island and well-respected baseball writer Tim Britton has left for a national sports website.

"These departures are part of what happens when you work for a paper that doesn't give raises, like since 2008. We have younger staffers who would like to buy a car or start a family, or established reporters with kids at the age you start to think about how to pay for college,” said John Hill, veteran Providence Journal reporter and head of the Newspaper Guild, in a comment following Bogdan's departure in January.

“The Journal seems to think it's only competing with the Pawtucket Times or the South County papers, but these are people who have the skill of being able to take a complex subject, study it for an hour or two and be able to write a clear and layman-understandable report on it,” added Hill in describing why they are getting hired away to government, healthcare, and education communication positions.

Today, the articles in the Journal are more likely to be written by the Seattle Times, Associated Press, Bloomberg, Quincy Patriot Ledger, and King Features, to name a few. In some of the sections of the Providence Journal, none of the content is written by members of the Providence Journal staff. Not a single article.

Alan Rosenberg defends the current state of the Providence Journal. "Our report goes far beyond the Associated Press (and Washington Post, Bloomberg and Tribune news services, all of which we have access to). It is the deepest report on Rhode Island events and people you will find anywhere," he writes in an email to GoLocal.

"Today, for instance, we have an all-staff-written Page One, with just two short AP stories in the paper's first nine pages. On the Sports cover, three of four stories are from our staff. On the Cars cover, a Smithfield woman writes about her treasured low-digit license plate, and we have Ray Magliozzi's popular Car Talk column. On Homes & Business, two staff stories and a syndicated feature," writes Rosenberg.

However, more column inches of news are by third-party, out-of-state wire stories than those written by the staff of the Providence Journal.

The decline is startling. In sections in which are typically “go-to” sections for a Sunday paper, there is little or no local content.

No Staff Business Stories for Two Weeks

At a time when the stock market is at record levels and in a state of upheaval, and the state touts low unemployment while facing a range of complex business issues, the Providence Journal has decided to surrender business coverage to the competing media in the market. For two consecutive weeks, there were no Sunday business articles written by the Providence Journal staff and only one local article was published by Lilli Paknis as a “special to the Providence Journal.”

Former Providence Journal reporter and columnist M. Charles Bakst had previously taken to Facebook to question, “No knock on Lilli Paknis, whom I have never met and whose title is "Special to the Journal," but who are these people? I remember when the Journal employed full-time reporters with salaries and benefit…”

Paknis according to her bio on LinkedIn is a 2015 graduate of the University of Rhode Island and is a substitute elementary school teacher in Marion, MA where she lives.

The business section on recent Sundays did feature a San Jose Mercury News story titled, “Personal Tech Comes of Age” and an Associated Press story “Equifax Breach Worse than Reported.”

Even in the sports section, the majority of the articles are written by out-of-state news organizations.

While Bill Reynolds and Kevin McNamara both grace the sports pages, the rest of the Providence Journal sports section features the likes of Scott Souza from the MetroWest Daily News. He wrote the story on the Boston Bruins published on February 11 that highlighted the injury to Noel Acciari — without even a mention that Acciari is from Johnston, Rhode Island or that he played at Providence College.

The game story on the Bruins loss to the Sabres was written by Mike Loftus at the Quincy Patriot Ledger and the preview of the U.S. Olympic Hockey team in Korea was written by the Associated Press.

The big New England Patriots feature was written by Rich Garven at the Worcester Telegram & Gazette — another GateHouse newspaper.

