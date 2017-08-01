Is Wayland Square the ‘Canary in the Coal’ Mine for the Slow Death of Retail?

In the past few months, three long-time retailers have left Wayland Square — the upscale shopping area on Providence’s East Side.

It is an area that hosts upscale clothing shops where a men’s jacket can cost $1,000 and has the running store that features a pair of running shoes for more than $200.

The shopping area caters to the East Side’s most affluent.

The three stores that closed their Wayland Square locations were traditional retailers — jewelry, a bookstore, and a furniture store.

The change takes place during a period in which chain retailers are closing stores by the hundreds. One of Wayland Square’s competitors, Providence Place Mall, is under distress and recently announced free parking for customers — a point of differentiation that may help the Mall complete with Garden City in Cranston and could be another blow for the local, small Providence retailers.

Garden City has been exploding with new stores and expansion. The outdoor retail mall offers free parking.

Retailers on Thayer Street, Federal Hill, and Wayland Square have all argued for the past three years that parking meters policy that expanded the number of meters and increased enforcement by implemented by Mayor Jorge Elorza has adversely impacted their business. Multiple closed stores on Thayer Street claim that their businesses closed or moved as a result of the impact of parking meters.

It is no secret that large retailers are getting crushed by changing consumer behavior and the omnipresent growth of online retailers like Amazon.com.

The consulting group Challenger, Gray, Christmas, Inc. reports that this year, Macy’s has cut 10,000 jobs, JCPenny 5,500, HH Gregg 5,000, The Limited 4,000, and American Apparel 3,457.

Who has closed:

Jewelry

Each of the stores that left Wayland Square did so for a different reason. Alex and Ani closed its retail shop on the prime location of the corner of Angell Street and Wayland Avenue because its lease expired. Alex and Ani has closed a number of East Coast stores, but has dramatically grown the number of stores on the West Coast.

As GoLocal reported in March of 2017, the long-time bookstore Paper Nautilus in Wayland Square was informed that its lease will not be renewed — the store had been located on South Angell Street for more than 20 years.

When the story broke the owner of the store told GoLocal, “I found out last week that I’ve got 45 days, until the end of my current lease.” Owner of the store Kristin Sollenberger was told of the change by landlord Kenneth Dulgarian.

“So I called Ken and asked what was up, could I pay more rent, what was going on. He said he had a non-disclosure signed, so I don't know if he sold the building or is renting it to a higher bidder.”

“I asked him if I could have two more months, he gave me two more weeks,” said Sollenberger. She is in the process of relocating her store on the East Side.

The third recent departure is the furniture store Comina which has been located in Wayland Square for the better part of a decade. The store has faced added competition with the addition of West Elm moving into the Square.

The combination of changes in the small retail area may be part of the natural transition, but may also be yet another indication of the pressure online is placing on brick and mortar retailers.

Related Slideshow: Retailer Store Closings in U.S. Thru June 2, 2017

Prev Next Radio Shack Number of Stores Closed: 1,000 Prev Next Payless Inc. Number of Stores Closed: 512 note: Payless is trying to close an additional 296 stores - dependent on negotiations with landlords Prev Next Rue 21 Number of Stores Closed: 400 Prev Next Gymboree Number of Stores Closed: 350 Prev Next The Limited Number of Stores Closed: 250 Prev Next hhgregg Number of Stores Closed: 220 Prev Next GameStop Number of Stores Closed: 190 Prev Next Bebe Stores, Inc. Number of Stores Closed: 180 Prev Next Wet Seal Number of Stores Closed: 171 Prev Next Crocs, Inc. Number of Stores Closed: 160 Prev Next Sears and Kmart Number of Stores Closed: 160 Prev Next JCPenny Number of Stores Closed: 138 Note: Already Closed its ProvPlace location - that space has been converted to parking Prev Next BCBG Number of Stores Closed: 120 Prev Next American Apparel Number of Stores Closed: 110 Prev Next Gordmans Stores, Inc Number of Stores Closed: 101 Prev Next Michael Kors Number of Stores Closed: 100 Prev Next Staples Number of Stores Closed: 70 Prev Next CVS Number of Stores Closed: 70 Prev Next Macy’s Number of Stores Closed: 68 Prev Next MC Sports Number of Stores Closed: 68 Prev Next Guess Number of Stores Closed: 60 Prev Next Chico’s Number of Stores Closed: 50 Prev Next Lucy Activewear Number of Stores Closed: 44 Prev Next lulemon athletica Number of Stores Closed: 40 Prev Next Eastern Outfitters Number of Stores Closed: 36 Prev Next Gander Mountain Number of Stores Closed: 32 Prev Next Ralph Lauren Number of Stores Closed: 23 Prev









































































































Next

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.