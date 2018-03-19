How GoLocal Built a 10,000 Seat (Virtual) Concert Venue - With a Lot of Help
Monday, March 19, 2018
It is designed to provide artists the opportunity with greater exposure — live performances broadcast on a sweeping array of social media.
The venue — The Alex and Ani Lounge which has been built at GoLocalProv’s downtown studio on Weybosset Street in Providence — provides for pop-up live concerts which are broadcasted simultaneously across social media platforms - on GoLocalProv.com, Livestream, Facebook live, Periscope, and YouTube live.
The southern New England region has such an amazing depth of talent of musicians and of all genres.
The first three performers were spectacular — outlaw country singer Mickey Lamantia, guitarist and vocalist Nate Cozzolino, and soulful pop singer Olivia King.
"It was an honor to be the first performer on the Alex and Ani Lounge with GoLocalProv!! It’s had a great impact on my music from a Local standpoint!!" said Lamantia (ml750).
The opportunities are endless.
Super talented performers, coupled with a little technology, and some support from Alex and Ani has helped to create a “venue” that will gain exposure for the musical artists in the region. It has just begun.
