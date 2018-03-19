How GoLocal Built a 10,000 Seat (Virtual) Concert Venue - With a Lot of Help

After months of work, GoLocal launched this past week a live music venue to support Rhode Island and Southern Massachusetts’ emerging music talent.

It is designed to provide artists the opportunity with greater exposure — live performances broadcast on a sweeping array of social media.

The venue — The Alex and Ani Lounge which has been built at GoLocalProv’s downtown studio on Weybosset Street in Providence — provides for pop-up live concerts which are broadcasted simultaneously across social media platforms - on GoLocalProv.com, Livestream, Facebook live, Periscope, and YouTube live.

Between GoLocal and Alex and Ani we have millions of social media LIKES and FOLLOWERS. It creates a massive distribution structure for the live performances.

The southern New England region has such an amazing depth of talent of musicians and of all genres.

The first three performers were spectacular — outlaw country singer Mickey Lamantia, guitarist and vocalist Nate Cozzolino, and soulful pop singer Olivia King.

"It was an honor to be the first performer on the Alex and Ani Lounge with GoLocalProv!! It’s had a great impact on my music from a Local standpoint!!" said Lamantia (ml750).

Combined the three performances have been viewed nearly 40,000 times between the different platforms.

The opportunities are endless.

Super talented performers, coupled with a little technology, and some support from Alex and Ani has helped to create a “venue” that will gain exposure for the musical artists in the region. It has just begun.

