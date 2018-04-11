Bill to Stop Financial Agencies from Charging for Security Freeze Services Passes House
Wednesday, April 11, 2018
The bill was introduced by Representative Mia Ackerman.
“If somebody suspects they have been victimized by identity theft, a consumer report security freeze can help the person track whether an identity thief is using information to set up bogus accounts. There’s no need to punish consumers who are choosing a path of credit security and financial responsibility. I think this is good pro-consumer legislation,” said Ackerman.
The bill now moves to the Senate.
Security Freeze
A consumer report security freeze limits a consumer reporting agency from releasing a credit report or any information from the report without authorization from the consumer.
A freeze also requires authorization to change information — such as the consumer's name, date of birth, Social Security number and address — in a consumer report.
A security freeze lasts until the consumer removes it. A person can “thaw” or temporarily remove the freeze to open a new credit account or a new loan.
To do this, a consumer must give the consumer reporting agency a special personal identifying number (PIN), which is required to verify the consumer's identity.
