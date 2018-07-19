Hotel Workers to Hold Picket Outside of Omni Providence

Unite Here Local 26 hotel workers will hold an informational picket outside of the Omni Providence as contract negotiations continue.

The picket will take place on Friday, July 20 from 5:15 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

“Local 26 members are the face of Providence’s hotels; serving, providing directions, and playing host to business travelers and tourists in a city where they themselves have to choose between health care costs and other living expenses. Workers will picket and rally in front of the Omni Providence Hotel with signs that read “UNITE HERE” and “One Job Should Be Enough” as they call on Omni to use its leadership in the local hotel industry to create jobs that keep families moving forward,” says Local 26 in its press release.

The picket will include members who work as hotel housekeepers, front desk reception, bellmen, cooks, dishwashers, and union hotel and food service workers from across Rhode Island including Twin River Casino Strikers, and downtown hotel workers from Biltmore Providence and Renaissance Providence, as well as political and community supporters including Providence Councilwoman and housekeeper Carmen Castillo.

Contract Negotiations

The contract for 200 employees at the Omni Providence Hotel expired on January 31, 2018.

Negotiations have continued for several sessions since May.

According to the Local 26 press release, this event marks the largest hotel worker demonstration in Rhode Island in over 2 years.

