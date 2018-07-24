Home Loan Bank Adds Two to Leadership Team

Home Loan Bank has added two new members to the company’s leadership team.

Connie Viera has been named the Vice President of residential lending and Brenda Greene has been named communications director.

Both report to Chairman and CEO Brian Murphy.

About Viera

Viera is responsible for the bank’s mortgage origination process, from application to funding, including oversight of the underwriting, loan processing, and closing/post-closing team.

She brings 30 years of mortgage industry experience and most recently worked for Stearns Lending, LLC as a regional vice president and consultant.

A resident of North Kingstown, she is a graduate of the University of Rhode Island with a bachelor’s degree in political science and a minor in economics.

About Greene

Greene manages the bank’s internal and external communications, community relations, and marketing programs.

She brings more than 15 years of communications experience in the banking industry, including 12 at Webster Bank, where she was vice president, corporate communications.

Greene has bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism from the University of Rhode Island and Regent University, respectively.

A resident of Hopkinton, she is a member of The Chorus of Westerly.

