Welcome! Login | Register

Subscribe Now: Free Daily EBlast

 
 

Head of RI Black Business Association Rips Raimondo and Commerce for Lack of Support

Wednesday, October 25, 2017

GoLocalProv Business Team

 

Lisa Ranglin, RIBBA

Lisa Ranglin, head of the RI Black Business Association took to social media and voiced her frustration about the lack of support from Governor Gina Raimondo's Administration and specifically RI Commerce Corporation.

"The Governor has been talking a lot about small business development here in Rhode Island, but as President of Rhode Island Black Business Association, our organization has yet to see any significant investment to advance Black Business development in our State. The $100k grant from Rhode Island Commerce Corp, while it is appreciative is not enough to build capacity. $1MM is a step in the right direction. Millions of dollars have gone to large corporations, we demand more for Small Businesses and Black Businesses must be included as a priority in the strategy for growth/Job Creation. Black Businesses create jobs too!!," wrote Ranglin.

Ranglin has been one of the most vocal advocates for small businesses in Rhode Island. Despite the lack of state support, Ranglin cited how her organization is working with minority-owned businesses despite the lack of support.

 

RIBBA Results: RIBBA MICRO-LENDING INITIATIVE
"In 2017, our client businesses experienced rapid growth in revenues created over 50 new jobs. Through our new Micro-lending Initiative, through this initiative, we will continue to increase the profitability and job creation capabilities of black-owned and minority-owned businesses. As we reach larger numbers of small businesses, the impact of carefully structured technical assistance coupled with increased access to capital is expected to begin to have an observable impact on minority-owned micro-businesses in Rhode Island," reports Ranglin.

"We are confident that our innovative loan products and customized technical assistance will stimulate more small minority businesses to experience rapid growth and to create more jobs," said Ranglin.

 

Related Slideshow: Who is Getting Money from Commerce - May, 2017

Prev Next

Project Name: A.T. Cross

Rhode Island Company

Estimated Qualified Jobs Incentive Tax Credits: $1,232,499      

Qualified Jobs: 35

Prev Next

Project Name: Ivory Ella

Moved from CT to RI

Estimated Qualified Jobs Incentive Tax Credits: $362,055       

Qualified Jobs: 30

Prev Next

Project Name: Trade Area Systems

Moved from MA to RI

Estimated Qualified Jobs Incentive Tax Credits: $521,507       

Qualified Jobs: 28

Prev Next

Project Name: Greystone 

Rhode Island Company

Estimated Qualified Jobs Incentive Tax Credits: $459,718       

Qualified Jobs: 25

Prev Next

Project Name: Ocean State Job Lot

Rhode Island Company

Estimated Qualified Jobs Incentive Tax Credits: $3,230,190

Qualified Jobs: 125

Prev Next

Project Name: Finlay

United Kingdom Company

Estimated Qualified Jobs Incentive Tax Credits: $1,354,105

Qualified Jobs: 73

Prev Next

Project Name: GE Digital

Massachusetts Company

Estimated Qualified Jobs Incentive Tax Credits: $4,591,700

Qualified Jobs: 85 (100)*

*to date GE has only committed to 85 jobs

Prev Next

Project Name: Lexington Lighting

MA moved to RI

Estimated Qualified Jobs Incentive Tax Credits: $219,225

Qualified Jobs: 24

Prev Next

Project Name: Granite Telecommunications

Massachusetts Company

Estimated Qualified Jobs Incentive Tax Credits: $779,464

Qualified Jobs: 50

Prev Next

Project Name: Virgin Pulse

United Kingdom Company

Estimated Qualified Jobs Incentive Tax Credits: $2,501,073

Qualified Jobs: 292

Prev Next

Project Name: Surplus Solutions

RI Company

Estimated Qualified Jobs Incentive Tax Credits: $454,681

Qualified Jobs: 16


 

Prev Next

Project Name: Johnson & Johnson

New Jersey Company

Estimated Qualified Jobs Incentive Tax Credits: $4,425,860

Qualified Jobs: 75



75

Prev Next

Project Name: Whiting & Davis

RI Company

Estimated Qualified Jobs Incentive Tax Credits: $255,221

Qualified Jobs: 15

Prev Next

Project Name: UNFI

RI Company

Estimated Qualified Jobs Incentive Tax Credits: $1,873,805

Qualified Jobs: 150

Prev Next

Project Name: Agoda

Connecticut Company

Estimated Qualified Jobs Incentive Tax Credits: $3,039,394

Qualified Jobs: 200

Prev Next

Project Name: eMoney

Pennsylvania Company

Estimated Qualified Jobs Incentive Tax Credits: $3,162,196

Qualified Jobs: 100

Prev Next

VistaPrint Corporate Solutions*

Dutch Company

Estimated Qualified Jobs Incentive Tax Credits: $2,244,546

Qualified Jobs: 125

 
 

Related Articles

 

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.

 

X

Stay Connected — Free
Daily Email

Sign Up for the Daily Eblast

I want to follow on Twitter

I want to Like on Facebook

 
:!