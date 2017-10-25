Head of RI Black Business Association Rips Raimondo and Commerce for Lack of Support

Lisa Ranglin, head of the RI Black Business Association took to social media and voiced her frustration about the lack of support from Governor Gina Raimondo's Administration and specifically RI Commerce Corporation.

"The Governor has been talking a lot about small business development here in Rhode Island, but as President of Rhode Island Black Business Association, our organization has yet to see any significant investment to advance Black Business development in our State. The $100k grant from Rhode Island Commerce Corp, while it is appreciative is not enough to build capacity. $1MM is a step in the right direction. Millions of dollars have gone to large corporations, we demand more for Small Businesses and Black Businesses must be included as a priority in the strategy for growth/Job Creation. Black Businesses create jobs too!!," wrote Ranglin.

Ranglin has been one of the most vocal advocates for small businesses in Rhode Island. Despite the lack of state support, Ranglin cited how her organization is working with minority-owned businesses despite the lack of support.

RIBBA Results: RIBBA MICRO-LENDING INITIATIVE

"In 2017, our client businesses experienced rapid growth in revenues created over 50 new jobs. Through our new Micro-lending Initiative, through this initiative, we will continue to increase the profitability and job creation capabilities of black-owned and minority-owned businesses. As we reach larger numbers of small businesses, the impact of carefully structured technical assistance coupled with increased access to capital is expected to begin to have an observable impact on minority-owned micro-businesses in Rhode Island," reports Ranglin.

"We are confident that our innovative loan products and customized technical assistance will stimulate more small minority businesses to experience rapid growth and to create more jobs," said Ranglin.

Related Slideshow: Who is Getting Money from Commerce - May, 2017

Prev Next Project Name: A.T. Cross Rhode Island Company Estimated Qualified Jobs Incentive Tax Credits: $1,232,499 Qualified Jobs: 35 Prev Next Project Name: Ivory Ella Moved from CT to RI Estimated Qualified Jobs Incentive Tax Credits: $362,055 Qualified Jobs: 30 Prev Next Project Name: Trade Area Systems Moved from MA to RI Estimated Qualified Jobs Incentive Tax Credits: $521,507 Qualified Jobs: 28 Prev Next Project Name: Greystone Rhode Island Company Estimated Qualified Jobs Incentive Tax Credits: $459,718 Qualified Jobs: 25 Prev Next Project Name: Ocean State Job Lot Rhode Island Company Estimated Qualified Jobs Incentive Tax Credits: $3,230,190 Qualified Jobs: 125 Prev Next Project Name: Finlay United Kingdom Company Estimated Qualified Jobs Incentive Tax Credits: $1,354,105 Qualified Jobs: 73 Prev Next Project Name: GE Digital Massachusetts Company Estimated Qualified Jobs Incentive Tax Credits: $4,591,700 Qualified Jobs: 85 (100)* *to date GE has only committed to 85 jobs Prev Next Project Name: Lexington Lighting MA moved to RI Estimated Qualified Jobs Incentive Tax Credits: $219,225 Qualified Jobs: 24 Prev Next Project Name: Granite Telecommunications Massachusetts Company Estimated Qualified Jobs Incentive Tax Credits: $779,464 Qualified Jobs: 50 Prev Next Project Name: Virgin Pulse United Kingdom Company Estimated Qualified Jobs Incentive Tax Credits: $2,501,073 Qualified Jobs: 292 Prev Next Project Name: Surplus Solutions RI Company Estimated Qualified Jobs Incentive Tax Credits: $454,681 Qualified Jobs: 16

Prev Next Project Name: Johnson & Johnson New Jersey Company Estimated Qualified Jobs Incentive Tax Credits: $4,425,860 Qualified Jobs: 75



75 Prev Next Project Name: Whiting & Davis RI Company Estimated Qualified Jobs Incentive Tax Credits: $255,221 Qualified Jobs: 15 Prev Next Project Name: UNFI RI Company Estimated Qualified Jobs Incentive Tax Credits: $1,873,805 Qualified Jobs: 150 Prev Next Project Name: Agoda Connecticut Company Estimated Qualified Jobs Incentive Tax Credits: $3,039,394 Qualified Jobs: 200 Prev Next Project Name: eMoney Pennsylvania Company Estimated Qualified Jobs Incentive Tax Credits: $3,162,196 Qualified Jobs: 100 Prev Next VistaPrint Corporate Solutions* Dutch Company Estimated Qualified Jobs Incentive Tax Credits: $2,244,546 Qualified Jobs: 125 Prev

































































Next

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.