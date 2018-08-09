Hasbro in “Early Development” Stages of Power Rangers Sequel

Pawtucket-based Hasbro is in the early development stages of a Power Rangers sequel to follow the 2017 movie, CEO Brian Goldner revealed in a statement.

“Power Rangers’ will generate an operating profit similar to Hasbro’s other franchise brands and has a significant opportunity for growth given where the brand had been most recently, Hasbro will work with a film studio to develop a new Power Rangers movie as a follow-up to the 2017 release,” said Goldner in a statement on Inside Licensing.

There is no official word on when the sequel would be released.

Hasbro and Power Rangers

This news comes a couple of months after Hasbro purchased the Power Rangers for $522 million in cash and stock back in May.

As GoLocalProv reported, under the deal, Hasbro will launch its first set of products from the Saban Franchises in 2019.

Power Rangers Sequel

The synopsis of the first movie reads as follows:

"Saban’s Power Rangers follows five ordinary teens who must become something extraordinary when they learn that their small town of Angel Grove – and the world – is on the verge of being obliterated by an alien threat. Chosen by destiny, our heroes quickly discover they are the only ones who save the planet. But to do so, they will have to overcome their real-life issues and before it’s too late, band together as the Power Rangers."

The movie ends with a teacher calling out to “Tommy Oliver” as the camera shows an empty desk covered in a green jacket.

In the original 1993 series, Tommy Oliver is the alter-ego of the Green Ranger.

A sequel could mean fans see a theatrical version of the series famous five-episode “Green With Evil” saga.

Power Rangers Franchise

The original Power Rangers series titled “Mighty Morphin Power Rangers” debuted in 1993 as a live action tv show.

The series brought with it a line of action figures, comic books, and three movies, most recently “Saban's Power Rangers."

The movie sold $142 million worth of tickets all over the world.

Today, Power Rangers is one of the longest-running kids’ live-action series in television history with nearly 900 episodes produced to date.

