Guest MINDSETTER™ Mathieu: Attleboro Stadium is Win-Win for RI
Sunday, November 19, 2017
In trying to add credibility to their venture through association with Yale, the PawSox owners have only diminished the credibility of Yale which really doesn’t have much credibility left after some of the political folks it has turned out over the last several decades.
Can’t help but wonder if there wasn't a Gina connection there.
On the flip side, the PawSox owners continue to prove that they are very shrewd businessmen (Funny, ever wonder why none of the owners are women. Apparently, women know better.) by getting free labor out of the Yalies. Of course, you only get what you pay for.
By the way, Attleboro would be a great choice for the new stadium. RI fans could continue to enjoy the games without having to pay for the stadium. A real win-win for RI. The "Attleboro Ankle Sox" has a nice ring to it, don’t you think? "Go Ankle Sox!” or "Go AAS’s!"
Related Slideshow: GoLocal: Benchmark Poll, October 2017
Next year, in November of 2018, there will be a statewide general election for Governor and many other state offices. How likely is it that you will vote in this election?
Will you definitely be voting, will you probably be voting, are you 50-50...
Definitely be voting: 78%
Probably be voting: 13%
50-50: 9%
What would you say is the number one problem facing Rhode Island that you would like the Governor to address?
Jobs and economy: 21%
Education: 12%
Taxes: 12%
Roads: 12%
State budget: 9%
Corruption/Public integrity: .8%
Healthcare: 3%
Governor: 3%
Homelessness: 2%
Immigration: 2%
Other: 7%
Don’t know: .9%
Recently, a proposal has been made to permit the issuance of $81 million in bonds by the State to build a new stadium for the Pawtucket Red Sox. If there was an election today on this issue, would you vote to approve or reject issuing $81 million in financing supported moral obligation bonds to build the stadium?
Net: Approve: 28%
Definitely approve: 15%
Probably approve: 14%
Net: Reject: 67%
Probably reject: 19%
Definitely reject: 48%
Don't know: 4%
The next question is about the total income of YOUR HOUSEHOLD for the PAST 12 MONTHS. Please include your income PLUS the income of all members living in your household (including cohabiting partners and armed forces members living at home).
$50,000 or less: 27%
More $50,000 but less than $75,000: 13%
More $75,000 but less than $100,000: 13%
More $100,000 but less than $150,000: 17%
$150,000 or more: 13%
Don't know/refused: 17%
What particular ethnic group or nationality - such as English, French, Italian, Irish, Latino, Jewish, African American, and so forth - do you consider yourself a part of or feel closest to?
American/None: 21%
English: 13%
Italian: 13%
Irish: 12%
Black or African American: 6%
Latino/Hispanic: 6%
French: 6%
Portuguese: 3%
Jewish: 3%
German: 1%
Related Articles
- Tough Questions Emerging for the PawSox Proposal
- Libertarian Party Candidate Hunt Jr. Slams PawSox Stadium Proposal
- RI Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Endorses New PawSox Stadium at Slater Mill
- GoLocal Benchmark Poll - RI on Wrong Track, PawSox Opposition and More
- ABC6’s “In the Arena” - Paolino Goes 1-On-1 with PawSox Consultant Rosentraub
- Frias Goes Door-to-Door in Mattiello’s District Voicing Opposition to PawSox Stadium Funding
- Dates Announced for PawSox Stadium Legislation Hearings
- Leading Stadium Expert deMause: “I Can’t See How PawSox Bonds Will Be Paid Back”
- RI GOP’s Mendonca on PawSox, Trump, 2018 and More, on LIVE
- Guest MINDSETTER™ Kinch: PawSox Must Put Up More Money for Deal to Work
- ABC6’s “In the Arena” - Brawl on the PawSox with Dufault, Fenton, Stenhouse & Rickman
- GoLocal Benchmark Poll: RIers Overwhelmingly Oppose Public Funding for the PawSox Stadium
- PawSox to Host Annual Open House & BallYard Sale at McCoy Stadium
- Sen. Sheehan Discusses the Need for a New PawSox Deal on GoLocal LIVE
- PawSox Deal Looks Dead for 2017, Mattiello Raises Concerns
- Guest MINDSETTER™ Stewart: Supporting PawSox Gentrification Efforts is Not Progressive
- Top Union Leader Warns Time Is Running Out for a PawSox Deal
- I Will Vote Against Current PawSox Deal: Guest MINDSETTER™ Sheehan
- Sasse Says RI Commerce Failed to Properly Review PawSox Deal
- Facing Overwhelming Public Opposition for PawSox Deal, What is Next for Owners
- On LIVE Thursday: Festival Ballet, Kinch on PawSox, and Dem’s McNamara & Much More
- Kinch Says PawSox Deal is a Threat to Pawtucket’s Finances
- PawSox Deal is in Chaos
- Lucchino Says PawSox Have Identified Attleboro Site As Alternative to Apex Location in Pawtucket