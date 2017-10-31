Forum on Siting Renewable Energy to be Held at RIC

"We expect a lively discussion of what the current reality of siting projects is, as well as how we can handle these issues in the future," said the Environment Council of Rhode Island in thier press release.

The forum will take place on November 15 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Rhode Island College.

The Forum

The forum will feature speakers representing several of the groups who are the most involved and have the most at stake in the process.

Speakers for the event will include Brian Wagner, Town of Coventry; Doug Doe, West Bay Land Trust; Paul Raducha, Renewable Energy Developer; John Nunes, Newport Vineyards; Jeanne Boyle, City of Pawtucket; and Kaitlin Kelly, Massachusetts Department of Energy Resources.

