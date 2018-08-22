Green Development Holds Job Fair, Looks to Hire Hundreds of Contractors and Employees

Green Development announced a job fair today scheduled for Tuesday, September 4th from 5:00 to 8:00 pm at Dan’s Place restaurant in West Greenwich. The solar and wind energy developer is looking to hire a wide array of professionals both as full-time employees and as contractors.

“We will be developing renewable energy projects throughout Rhode Island in the coming years and want to prioritize hiring locally. Our goal is to have these projects spur economic development and job creation opportunities right in the communities where the projects are located,” said Mark DePasquale, chairman and founder of Green Development, LLC.

Presently, the company employs more 50 full-time professionals and over the next year is looking to doubling the company's size.

In addition, Green Development is looking to hire hundreds of contractors to assisting in building out new projects.

Green plans to schedule more job fairs over the coming year. Green will also prioritize hiring regional workers and offers competitive salary and benefit packages.

This particular job fair will support the development of solar projects in Exeter.

Dan’s Place is located off of I-95 at Exit 5 located at 880 Victory Highway in West Greenwich. Those who cannot make the job fair, but are interested in employment or subcontractor opportunities should contact Kara Bennett at [email protected]

Green is looking for a variety of skill sets, including heavy equipment operators, laborers, electricians, truck drivers, CAD drafters and more. Veterans are strongly encouraged to apply. The company is also seeking qualified local subcontractors in the electrical and site work fields.

