GoLocal Goes LIVE on Wednesday Led by Kate Nagle and Molly O’Brien - and Big Guests
Monday, February 06, 2017
Hosted by News Editor Kate Nagle and Lifestyle Editor Molly O’Brien, this two hour broadcast is designed to provide live video to the GoLocal website, to Facebook Live, and YouTube Live.
It all starts at 3 PM.
About GoLocal LIVE
“We will bring Rhode Island the smartest, most interesting, and newsworthy content via your computer and your phone — watch it or listen to it real time or on-demand,” said Josh Fenton, Co-Founder and CEO of GoLocalProv.
The broadcast combines video, talk, social media, online, and it is all live.
“GoLocal LIVE gives Rhode Islanders the opportunity to engage in interviews with Rhode Island’s top political leaders and influencers, business leaders and so much more,” said News Editor Kate Nagle.
The first week scheduled to appear on GoLocal Live include:
Melissa Murray from the DStrong Foundation
Former Governor Lincoln Chafee
Vinny Paz, Boxing Champ
Billy Gilman, Singer
Scott Avedesian, Warwick Mayor
Luis Aponte, Providence City Council President
Brad Read, Sail Newport Volvo Race
Cranston Mayor Allan Fung
Gary Sasse, “The Money Man”
NAACP’s Jim Vincent
Former Providence Mayor Joe Paolino
Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia
and many more.
