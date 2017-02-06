GoLocal Goes LIVE on Wednesday Led by Kate Nagle and Molly O’Brien - and Big Guests

On Wednesday, GoLocalProv.com launches one of the most innovative initiatives in local media in America.

Hosted by News Editor Kate Nagle and Lifestyle Editor Molly O’Brien, this two hour broadcast is designed to provide live video to the GoLocal website, to Facebook Live, and YouTube Live.

It all starts at 3 PM.

About GoLocal LIVE

“We will bring Rhode Island the smartest, most interesting, and newsworthy content via your computer and your phone — watch it or listen to it real time or on-demand,” said Josh Fenton, Co-Founder and CEO of GoLocalProv.

The broadcast combines video, talk, social media, online, and it is all live.

“GoLocal LIVE gives Rhode Islanders the opportunity to engage in interviews with Rhode Island’s top political leaders and influencers, business leaders and so much more,” said News Editor Kate Nagle.

The first week scheduled to appear on GoLocal Live include:

Melissa Murray from the DStrong Foundation

Former Governor Lincoln Chafee

Speaker of the House Nick Mattiello

Vinny Paz, Boxing Champ

Billy Gilman, Singer

Scott Avedesian, Warwick Mayor

Navyn Salem, Edesia Nutrition

Luis Aponte, Providence City Council President

Brad Read, Sail Newport Volvo Race

Cranston Mayor Allan Fung

Gary Sasse, “The Money Man”

NAACP’s Jim Vincent

Former Providence Mayor Joe Paolino

Trudy Coxe, Preservation Society of Newport

Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia

and many more.

